What to know about Romeo Doubs, shifty Nevada wide receiver and Green Bay Packers fifth pick in the 2022 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers kicked off the third day of the 2022 NFL draft Saturday, picking Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs at 132nd overall in the fourth round.

It was the second wide receiver the Packers had chosen, picking North Dakota State's Christian Watson in the second round Friday.

Amari Rodgers 2.0

PackersNews.com analysis: The revamping of the Packers receiving corps continued Saturday with the selection of Doubs, a shifty receiver who played in the Mountain West. He'll most likely compete for a spot as a slot receiver while also contributing heavily on special teams as a potential punt returner, similar to the expectations last season for Amari Rodgers.

Height, weight, other measurables

Height: 6-2.

Weight: 201.

Hand size: 10.

Arm length: 32 1/4.

Nevada highlights

Doubs was a first-team All-MWC selection after leading Nevada with 80 catches for 1,109 receiving yards and 11 scores. Proved capable of returning punts with 12 returns for 170 yards, a 14.2 average.

Packers' scout Jon Eric Sullivan on Doubs

On watching Doubs at the Senior Bowl: "Thought he was very competitive. Liked the twitch in his feet. The ability to drop his weight…he’s got a lot of natural talent…like they all do, he’s gotta come in here and show it at the highest level."

On Doubs's route running and 40 time speed: "Is he a little raw? I’d say that’s fair. But we feel like he can turn himself in to a really good route runner. He's not where he needs to be yet, but most that come into this league aren't...We’re very comfortable with his play speed. Watch the tape, he plays fast, runs past a lot of people."

On Doubs's ability to catch in traffic: "He plays long to the ball…his ability to play over guys, he’ll play in traffic. He plays an aggressive style ball."

Doubs on the Packers

Doubs met the local media via conference call Saturday. Here are some highlights.

On Aaron Rodgers: "I’m really excited, looking forward to working with him. But I know coming in for my first year as a rookie, I know the expectations can be a little different so it’s just doing whatever the coaches ask me to do."

On Green Bay: "I took a 30 visit there, I met a couple receivers…I truly believe the offense Green Bay does have is really good. They’ve been consistent with the offense for a couple of years now so I truly believe a lot of good things will happen coming in to this offense."

On playing special teams: "Whatever the coaches want me to do, I’m gonna bring it, whether it’s flying down on punts, catching punts, catching kickoff returns. Whatever the coaching staff wants me to do, it’s my responsibility to do it.....I met with every coach I know how important special teams is. I have experience playing (every position). In the end I know regardless, wherever the coaches put me, I’ll make sure I take advantage of it."

Doubs 40-time

Doubs ran a 4.50 40-yard dash at the Nevada pro day.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein's take on Doubs

"Will check the boxes for height, weight and speed, but tightness in his lower half limits the upside. Doubs has been a productive, high-volume target with speed to separate deep but he's a linear route-runner who will struggle to elude NFL press and separate from tight man coverage over the first two levels. His toughness, ball skills and special teams potential increase his chances of earning a backup role."