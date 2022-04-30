What to know about Zach Tom, Wake Forest offensive lineman and Packers sixth pick in the 2022 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers continued a theme of doubling up on areas of emphasis Saturday, selecting Wake Forest offensive lineman Zach Tom in the fourth round at No. 140 overall.

The Packers selected UCLA offensive lineman Sean Rhyan in the third round Friday, another tackle in college who projects inside in the NFL.

Josh Meyers backup

PackersNews.com analysis: For a second day in a row, the Packers chose a collegiate left tackle who will be playing inside for the team. Tom profiles as a center in the NFL, where he'd back up starter Josh Meyers.

Zach Tom height, weight, other measurables

Height: 6-4.

Weight: 304.

Hand size: 10 3/8.

Arm length: 33 1/4.

Zach Tom highlights at Wake Forest

Tom was named first-team All-ACC as a 14-game starter at left tackle in 2021. He earned the Jim Tatum Award as the conference's top senior student-athlete among ACC football players.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein’s take on Zach Tom

"Center prospect who spent the last two seasons at left tackle. Tom was extremely impressive in pass protection at tackle despite a lack of desired size or length, but he's likely headed back to center in the pros. He plays with technique and plus body control, but his aggression level is a little lacking in the run game and his mass is below average. Tom could be a priority for teams with leaky interior protection. He has Day 3 value as an above-average backup with eventual starting potential."