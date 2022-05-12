Here is the Green Bay Packers' 2022 NFL schedule

Packers News

Here's the Green Bay Packers' 2022 schedule of opponents.

All times CT. ** Gold package game

Week 1: at Minnesota Vikings, 3:25 p.m. Sept. 11, Fox

Week 2: Chicago Bears, 7:20 p.m. Sept. 18, NBC

Week 3: at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m. Sept. 25, Fox

**Week 4: New England Patriots, 3:25 p.m. Oct. 2, CBS

Week 5: vs. New York Giants at London, 8:30 a.m. Oct. 9, NFL Network

Week 6: New York Jets, noon Oct. 16, Fox

Week 7: at Washington Commanders, noon, Oct. 23, Fox

Week 8: at Buffalo Bills, 7:20 p.m., Oct. 30, NBC

Week 9: at Detroit Lions, noon, Nov. 6, Fox

Week 10: Dallas Cowboys, 3:25 p.m. Nov. 13, Fox

**Week 11: Tennessee Titans, 7:15 p.m. Nov. 17, Prime Video

Week 12: at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:20 p.m., Nov. 30, NBC

Week 13: at Chicago Bears, noon, Dec. 4, Fox

Week 14: Bye

Week 15: Los Angeles Rams, 7:15 p.m. Dec. 19, ESPN/ABC

Week 16: at Miami Dolphins, noon, Dec. 25, Fox

Week 17: Minnesota Vikings, 3:25 p.m. Jan. 1, CBS

Week 18: Detroit Lions, TBA Jan. 8, TBA

Preseason games

Week 1: at San Francisco 49ers, TBA, Packers TV Network

Week 2: New Orleans Saints, TBA, Packers TV Network

Week 3: at Kansas City Chiefs, TBA, Packers TV Network