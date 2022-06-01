Two Green Bay Packers minicamp practices will be open to the public next week

PackersNews

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers have set the starting times for their three mandatory minicamp practices next week, and two of them will be open to the public.

The team will practice starting at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (June 7-9) at Ray Nitschke Field. The Tuesday and Wednesday sessions will be open to the public. Admission is free.

The Thursday practice will be closed, as will be the team's final three organized team activities (OTA) sessions the week of June 13.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has been sitting out the voluntary portion of the offseason program, is expected to be on hand for the mandatory practices.