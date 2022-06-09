Green 19 podcast: Aaron Rodgers, Jaire Alexander stand out at Packers minicamp after new deals

The Green Bay Packers wrapped up their mandatory minicamp this week, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers in attendance and corner Jaire Alexander taking to the field after his new deal. This episode of the Green 19 podcast recaps the week of minicamp, who stood out, who has work to do and what it means that Allen Lazard was not in Green Bay.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.