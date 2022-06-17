Green Bay Packers release quarterback Kurt Benkert as Jordan Love solidifies hold on backup job

GREEN BAY - Jordan Love's hold on the Green Bay Packers backup quarterback position got a little stronger Friday afternoon.

The Packers announced they released Kurt Benkert, who spent last season on the team's practice squad. Benkert appeared in one game as a practice squad call up, handling two kneeldowns against the Chicago Bears.

Benkert's experience in coach Matt LaFleur's system made him an ideal candidate to be the Packers backup quarterback this fall if the team traded Love. Such a scenario would have required Love having a bounceback preseason, rebuilding his trade value after a disappointing 2021 season. The Packers could still trade Love in August if they feel a resurgent camp would allow them to sell high on the former first-round pick, but they don't have another experienced replacement behind him.

Given the Packers' intent to maximize Aaron Rodgers' remaining window, a familiar backup is an important commodity.

Benkert has scrapped to make his way in the league since going undrafted out of Virginia in 2018. He initially signed to the Atlanta Falcons practice squad before winning a tryout last offseason.

Benkert tweeted, "Life man. I appreciate everything that came with being a Packer. Equally as excited to see what's next, can't wait to get to work."

Expect the Packers to sign another quarterback before opening camp in late July. The team traditionally likes to keep four quarterbacks on its offseason roster. Without Benkert, their quarterback position is down to Rodgers, Love and Danny Etling.