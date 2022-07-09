Aaron Rodgers hits Steph Curry with a deep pass in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament

Aaron Rodgers found a receiver Saturday.

And the guy has no NFL experience.

During a break in the golf action at the American Century Championship celebrity tournament in Stateline, Nevada, the Green Bay Packers threw deep to Golden State Warriors great Steph Curry, who was in his group along with singer Justin Timberlake. The NBA star showed good hands in hauling the heave in.

Maybe Curry can be a two-sport star. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst should be breaking this film down soon.

Rodgers fired a 77 with two birdies and nine pars giving him 15 points in the Stableford scoring format and moving him up eight spots into a tie for 15th entering the final round on Sunday. He is tied with former Atlanta Braves great John Smoltz.

Former major league pitcher Mark Mulder, a three-time champion, leads with 45 points. Ex-tennis star Mardy Fish was second at 42 points.

Tony Romo, the 2018 and 2019 champion, scored was tied with former hockey star Mike Modano at 37.

Charles Barkley was at -18, so Rodgers' man bun is safe,

Charles Woodson, a former Packers great, was at -22. At least he was ahead of Larry the Cable Guy, who was -29.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III was last at -53.

Rodgers will be in a group with Curry and Timberlake again on Sunday.