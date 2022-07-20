Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson signs rookie deal ahead of training camp

The Green Bay Packers have signed wide receiver Christian Watson to his rookie contract, general manager Brian Gutekunst and the club announced Wednesday.

Watson was the Packers' second-round draft pick in April, selected at No. 34 overall. The club traded up (picks No. 53 and No. 59), using a pick acquired in the Davante Adams trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, to take Watson early in the second round.

The North Dakota State alum was the seventh receiver drafted overall and the Packers' highest drafted offensive weapon. Watson will be fighting for snaps left available by the departures of Adams and Marques Valdez-Scantling. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound Watson’s speed is considered one of his biggest attributes.

“The speed and the size jump off the tape,” said Gutekunst following the draft. “That’s certainly going to give us something to take the top off the defense. With MVS leaving in free agency, that will replace that I think initially.”

While with the FCS national champion Bison, Watson averaged 20.4 yards per reception on 105 career catches for 2,140 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Watson was the lone remaining Packers rookie to sign his contract.

