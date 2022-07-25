Can the Green Bay Packers win the Super Bowl? Here's what the oddsmakers say

Summer is officially here.

Now if you think it is because you got your first mosquito bite you are sadly mistaken.

Summer has sprung because the Green Bay Packers have started training camp.

The Packers clearly have what it takes to be a contender for the Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.

OK, what do the oddsmakers think? Are they contenders or pretenders?

Here's a rundown:

Fox Bet

The Green and Gold weigh in at +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total). That's fourth behind Buffalo (+650), Tampa Bay (+750) and Kansas City (+900).

Caesars Sportsbook

They have the Pack and the Rams at +1100. This is also fourth behind Buffalo (+650), Tampa Bay (+750) and Kansas City (+1000).

Tipico Sportsbook

The Packers are +1000. They are tied with the Rams, who did pretty good last year. Buffalo (+600), Tampa Bay (+700) and Kansas City (+900).

BetMGM

The Packers and Rams are at +1100 behind Buffalo (+650), Tampa Bay (+750) and Kansas City (+900).

Vegas Insider

The consensus is Buffalo (+620), Tampa Bay (+730) and Kansas City (+970) and the Rams (+1080). The Packers are +1120.

Draftkings Sportsbook

Green Bay is at +1000 along with Kansas City. Buffalo (+600) and Tampa Bay (+700) lead the pack.

Fanduel Sportsbook

The Packers are +1200. They are behind Buffalo (+650), Tampa Bay (+750) and Kansas City (+950) and the Rams (+1100).