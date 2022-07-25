Packers shareholder meeting live updates: No word on contract extensions for LaFleur, Ball, Gutekunst

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin staff

The Green Bay Packers are holding their annual shareholders meeting Monday at Lambeau Field. Refresh this page for updates throughout the day.

No word on contract extensions for Matt LaFleur, Russ Ball, Brian Gutekunst

Team president Mark Murphy said he's confident that coach Matt LaFleur, vice president of finance Russ Ball and general manager Brian Gutekunst will be with the club for an extended period of time. He refused to say whether any of the deals were extended.

Asked repeatedly why he wouldn't report contract extensions if they're done, he said, "We prefer to keep that in-house." Pressed on it, he said, "It will come out."

The Packers have generally announced contract extensions in the past, and this would be one of the first times that they chose not to announce the status of their head coach's contract. LaFleur has one year plus a club option left on the contract he signed in 2019, when Murphy hired him.

LaFleur's success — he has the top regular-season record of any NFL head coach over the past three seasons — has left him in the lower strata of head coaching salaries. Gutekunst was hired a year before LaFleur and is reportedly entering the final year of his deal in 2021. PackersNews reported in March that the club was in talks with both men over contract extensions.

The Packers announced contract extensions for coach Mike McCarthy both in 2011 and 2014.. Murphy was the team president at the time and general manager Ted Thompson made the announcement.

— Tom Silverstein

Lambeau Field's Shopko gate renamed to Invisalign

Lambeau Field south gate — previously called Shopko gate — will now be known as Invisalign gate, it was announced during Monday's meeting.

— Richard Ryman

Packers eye hosting NFL draft in 2025 or 2026

Packers president Mark Murphy told shareholders that he was hopeful Green Bay would host the NFL draft. He said it would likely take place in 2025 or 2026, although there's no guarantee.

"I feel confident in '25 or 26," Murphy said after the meeting. "We'll be given strong consideration."

Murphy said the league really likes the history and tradition. He said the number of hotels has been an issue.

The Packers will host a Wisconsin-Notre Dame game in 2026.

— Tom Silverstein, Richard Ryman

Packers' multiple primetime games a sign of success, Murphy says

Packers president Mark Murphy boasted the team will have more nationally televised home games this year than any team in the NFL.

Murphy said that he knows fans would prefer noon games, but he said the more primetime games the better.

"Here's the reality. If we have a lot of home noon games, we're a s*** team," Murphy said.

— Tom Silverstein, Richard Ryman

Murphy sees Packers Hall of Fame induction for Davante Adams

Packers president Mark Murphy praised what former Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams contributed to the organization during his address to the team's shareholder meeting at Lambeau Field.

Murphy said he looks forward to when Adams comes back and is inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame.

Adams signed with the Las Vegas Raiders during the off-season after a record-setting career with the Packers.

Murphy also discussed the team's construction projects, including new video scoreboards in 2023, underground parking for players and new practice facilities.

— Tom Silverstein, Richard Ryman

Packers shareholders meeting underway

The Packers shareholders meeting is underway on an unusually cool day for July in Wisconsin. Team president Mark Murphy listed Monday's turnout as 8,624, significantly larger than the 4,000 that came last year.

The Packers have 539,062 shareholders.

— Richard Ryman

Tweets from our reporters