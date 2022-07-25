Packers bring in another former Raider to bolster special teams

GREEN BAY - As the Green Bay Packers prepare to open training camp, new special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia's influence on their roster continued.

The Packers signed safety Dallin Leavitt to their roster Monday. Leavitt brings the Packers roster to full capacity two days before the team's first practice of camp.

Undrafted out of Utah State in 2018, Leavitt spent the past four seasons predominately playing special teams for the Las Vegas Raiders. His 839 special teams reps dwarf his 369 defensive snaps in that time. Each of those reps were under Packers first-year special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who had the same position with the Raiders the past four seasons.

Leavitt might provide some depth to a position thin behind starters Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage. His 249 defensive snaps last season are more than the rest of the Packers safety depth chart, behind Amos and Savage, have combined. Still, his signing is another example of general manager Brian Gutekunst focusing on players who can upgrade a moribund special-teams unit, and leaning on Bisaccia's history to reach that goal.

The Packers signed cornerback Keisean Nixon, a depth defender who is experienced on special teams, earlier this offseason. Like Leavitt, Nixon has only ever played for Bisaccia. They also signed kicker Daniel Eberle, who spent his rookie season of 2020 on the Raiders' practice squad. Eberle was released in June.