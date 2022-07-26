Receiver Sammy Watkins becomes the latest to join the Packers' crowded injury lists

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers list of unavailable players entering their 2022 training camp continues to grow. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins was placed on the NFI (non-football injury) list Tuesday, according to reports, one day before the Packers are set to open camp.

Watkins joins 13 others who have been placed either on the Packers' NFI list or the PUP (physically unable to perform) list. Watkins being placed on the NFI indicate he suffered an injury while away from the Packers' facility, likely in the last few weeks. He was a full participant during the Packers' last open OTA practice in mid-June.

This means Watkins, the veteran free-agent receiver signed in the offseason, will not be available for the first day of training camp and therefore will miss another opportunity to work with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The latter was only in town for football work during the three-day mandatory minicamp in early June.

The extent of Watkins' injury is not known, but ESPN reported it wasn't thought to be serious. Coach Matt LaFleur is set to meet with the media Wednesday morning, ahead of the first training camp practice. In addition to Watkins, the Packers will also be without second-round rookie (and their highest-drafted offensive playmaker) Christian Watson on the first day of training camp. He was placed on the PUP list over the weekend. In total, five pass catchers will not be on the field.

Here are the Packers' injury lists:

PUP

Tackle David Bakhtiari

Kicker Mason Crosby

Running back Kylin Hill

Defensive lineman Dean Lowry

Guard Elgton Jenkins

Linebacker Randy Ramsey

Wide receiver Dillon Stoner

Wide receiver Patrick Taylor

Tight end Robert Tonyan

Wide receiver Christian Watson

NFI

Linebacker Caliph Brice

Tackle Caleb Jones

Tackle Rasheed Walker

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins

What is the PUP list?

The NFL will not allow clubs to place a player on the regular-season PUP list unless the player began camp on the PUP list. Teams can activate that player from PUP at any point during camp. If he begins the regular season on the PUP list as well, he must stay there for the first four weeks of the season.

What is the NFI list?

Like the PUP list, those on the NFI also count against the active roster and must stay on the list for four games if they begin the season there.

Packers training camp begins Wednesday

The Packers are set to open training camp Wednesday at 10:30 am. Most practices are open to the public, with the first three such practices scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, all starting at the same time. Returning this year is the bike riding tradition, in which kids can bring their bikes and invite Packers players to ride them from Lambeau Field to Ray Nitschke Field. Due to construction on the east side of Lambeau Field, the bike path will be adjusted from the layout used in recent years.