Live Packers camp updates: Sammy Watkins and others sit out for injuries, LaFleur shuffles offensive line

Packers News

The Green Bay Packers continue 2022 training camp with a practice on Thursday. Refresh this page for updates from Ray Nitschke Field.

More:Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari determined to return in All-Pro form after another knee procedure

More:Green Bay Packers plan road-game pep rallies, including in London, for 2022 NFL season

With Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins sidelined, Coach LaFleur is shuffling the offensive line

The shuffle on the offensive line continued Tuesday with Yosh Nijman moving from left tackle to right tackle and rookie Zach Tom moving into the starting lineup at left tackle.

Coach Matt LaFleur doesn’t know when starting left tackle David Bakhtiari will be back from a new knee injury, and he’s making sure that the rookie Tom is getting plenty of work at the position.

With Nyman moving to right tackle, Royce Newman, who played right tackle on Wednesday, moved to right guard, the position he played last season.

Jake Hanson, who started at right guard on the first day of practice, was playing center with the second team.

It’s expected that the Packers will continue to shuffle their offensive line throughout camp, especially in light of the uncertainty with Baktiari and injured lineman Elgton Jenkins.

More:Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari determined to return in All-Pro form after another knee procedure

The Packers are without 11 players on the second day of practice

Here are there names and their injuries:

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee)

Wide receiver Christian Watson (knee)

Running back Kylin Hill (knee)

Tight end Robert Tonyan (knee)

Offensive linebacker Randy Ramsey (ankle)

Kicker Mason Crosby (knee)

Wide receiver Malik Taylor (shoulder)

Cornerback Keisean Nixon (groin)

Defensive lineman L Akial Byers (hamstring)

Wide Receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring)

Offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (foot)

Doubs shows good hands in traffic in end zone

It might have been just one drill but rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs showed good hands in traffic in the end zone.

The fourth-round pick came up big twice on throws from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, once reaching up on cornerback Eric Stokes on a back-shoulder throw into the corner of the end zone. Doubs high-pointed the ball and ripped it down for the score.

On the final play of the drill, Rodgers rolled slightly to the right and hit Doubs crossing the goal line with linebacker DeVondre Campbell in coverage. Doubs reached the ball over the end line for the touchdown and quickly was surrounded by celebrating teammates.

Will Rodgers play in preseason games?

With virtually a new crop of receivers with whom quarterback Aaron Rodgers needs to find chemistry, the Packers will look to accelerate the process before the season begins on September 11. But could that mean the veteran MVP Rodgers plays in preseason games? There are only three preseason games this season, on the road against the 49ers and Chiefs, and at home versus the Saints. With the 49ers game still two weeks away, Matt LaFleur isn't ready to say just yet.

"I think that's up for discussion. So that's not something that he and I have talked about at this point, but certainly, again, it's everything's fluid right now."

Packers wide receivers have great first day

The Packers wide receivers had a great first day, making acrobatic catches and flashing the speed and physicality that will be crucial to help replace Davante Adams. LaFleur won't be impressed though until they do it again.

"Anybody can do something one day. It's how consistently can you do it. Can you make those incremental improvements and that's what we're really looking for. But I thought all in all, I thought yesterday was a good first day."

READ YESTERDAY'S BLOG:Live Packers camp updates: Jaire Alexander returns from injury; Tonyan, Elgton work with rehab group

Butler: It was an honor to play with one team

Pro Football Hall of Fame safety LeRoy Butler said it was an honor to play with one team at the press conference introducing a new exhibit at the Packers Hall of Fame that honors his career. Butler noted the exhibit is opening on the birthday of his late mother, Eunice. He said his mother told then-president Bob Harlan to take care of her baby when the Packers drafted him in 1990.

Practice time constraints challenge coaches

Coaches are finding new challenges with time constraints in practice, working on squeezing every bit of the playbook in while being careful not to overwork guys during the dog days of summer. The Packers and coach Matt LaFleur are balancing shortening some periods while cutting out other portions all together.

"Some periods are a little bit shorter and we definitely cut out some stuff as well," said LaFleur. "I think we had three periods yesterday. Today, we'll have four with everybody and then we'll just have developmental period to make sure that those young guys are continuing to develop. I think that's one of the challenges when you do have those time constraints."

Tweets from our reporters