Live Packers camp updates: David Bakhtiari participates in rehab work

The Green Bay Packers continue 2022 training camp with a practice on Saturday. Refresh this page for updates from Ray Nitschke Field.

David Bakhtiari participates in rehab work

Packers All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari participated in rehab work during Saturday's training camp practice.

This is the first time this offseason Bakhtiari has been seen working during practice time that has been open to the media. The offensive lineman is currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He revealed earlier in the week that he suffered a setback during the 2021 regular season finale against the Detroit Lions. That game was also his first time back since tearing his ACL during December 2020.

Sammy Watkins returns from injury, will have a light day of practice

The Packers will host one more practice before taking their first day off in training camp. They'll then work in shells on Monday and full pads next Tuesday. So today's (Saturday) schedule will include:

"We're in our fourth install right now. We will have a competitive period; we've got a two-minute period at the end of practice, but it's just, continuing to build upon what we've already put forth the first three days and then also we'll have a 'move the ball, call it' period. So this will be the first opportunity for our guys not to necessarily have a script that they can prep for and just see how they react in that situation."

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who participated in his first training camp practice on Friday following a hamstring injury, will have a light day on Saturday. LaFleur said the plan is to let Watkins be a part of individual work, which is about 25 minutes, then they'll "shut him down after that."

Randy Ramsey back on the field with his team

Linebacker Randy Ramsey was back on the field with his team Friday, for the first time in a year. Ramsey, a third year outside LB, suffered two ligament tears in his ankle and a fractured fibula in the 2021 training camp. On Saturday, Coach Matt LaFleur shared Ramsey is in the running for a linebacker back-up spot.

"It's always good when you get somebody that's coming off that long, missing time. He's one of the guys that is going to be in competition. Our one and two right now, it's pretty clear cut...but as far as three through five, I think it's anybody's guess. It's gonna be how these guys develop and produce when given their opportunities."

