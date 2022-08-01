Live Packers training camp updates: Defense denies Aaron Rodgers in two-minute drill

PackersNews.com staff

The Green Bay Packers continue 2022 training camp with a practice on Monday. Refresh this page for updates from Ray Nitschke Field.

Defense denies Aaron Rodgers in two-minute drill

The defense got the best of the offense during both sessions of the two-minute drill in Monday’s practice.

On the first drive, quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 6 of 10 passes for 61 yards, but when the offense got to the 10-yard line he was not able to punch the ball in for a touchdown.

After completing a 15-yard pass to tight end Josiah Deguara to the 10 with about 15 seconds left, Rodgers spiked the ball. On the next play he tried a slant to wide receiver Amari Rodgers, but the pass appeared to be broken up by safety Darnell Savage or cornerback Rasul Douglas.

Rodgers had one more shot on third and 10 with 7 seconds left, but his pass intended for Allen Lazard in the end zone was nearly intercepted by safety Adrian Amos, who had the ball in both hands and dropped it.

Quarterback Jordan Love's two-minute drill lasted three plays and ended with an interception that safety Vernon Scott returned for a touchdown.

— Tom Silverstein

LaFleur gives Amari Rodgers extra attention

Matt LaFleur spent some extra time with wide receiver Amari Rodgers to start Monday's practice.

As receivers were lining up to run pass-catching drills with quarterbacks, LaFleur sought out the second-year receiver. Pulling Rodgers aside, LaFleur walked him through high-pointing a ball and the best technique to do so.

Coaches have been pushing Rodgers hard this training camp, looking to help the Clemson alum push past some rookie growing pains.

— Kassidy Hill

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins to get more work today

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins will do more on Monday, according to Packers coach Matt LaFleur. The receiver first took the field on Friday after spending the first two days on the NFI (non-football injury) list with a hamstring injury. On Friday and Saturday, Watkins only took part in individual work and was held out of team work. LaFleur shared this morning that Watkins will be rotated in to team work as well.

LaFleur said that none of the players on the physically unable to perform or non-football injury lists will return to practice today. That includes rookie receiver Christian Watson.

No other new injuries were reported on Monday.

— Kassidy Hill/Tom Silverstein

Players practicing in shells today

Matt LaFleur was able to sleep in on Sunday, all the way to 8 a.m., as the Green Bay Packers took their first day off of training camp. But Monday starts things back up, kicking off five straight days of practice during the second week of camp.

According to LaFleur, Monday will be a shorter practice as the players put on shells for the first time. Tuesday, the first day in pads, will be a longer practice that will also make up for lost time on Monday. Wednesday will be a jog through, which is why it's closed to the public; “that's why we closed it, it may be a little bit boring for everybody," said LaFleur. Thursday they will "crank it back up” and then Friday will be Family Night.

“We've got to be very careful about how hard we're going each and every day,” said LaFleur of the five straight days.

"It is going to be a little bit of a grind on our guys, but that's why it's so important for these guys to take care of their bodies and doing everything they can, whether it's a cold tub or just getting massages. And our guys are pretty good in terms of guys being responsible like that.”

— Kassidy Hill

Twitter updates