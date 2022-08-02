Live Packers training camp updates: Nijman, Tom join starters on offensive line

PackersNews.com staff

The Green Bay Packers continue 2022 training camp with a practice on Tuesday. Refresh this page for updates from Ray Nitschke Field.

Packers mix Nijman, Tom into starting offensive line

The Packers continue to shuffle their offensive line, this time putting tackle Yosh Nijman and rookie tackle Zach Tom in the starting lineup together. Nijman lined up at left tackle and Tom at right tackle.

Royce Newman, who had one rep lining up at right tackle, slipped inside to right guard.

The move is another example of the Packers' interest in Tom, who has shown consistency both in the team drills and in one-on-one pass rush drills. Tom is considered a versatile player who can play inside or outside, but with the tackle position in question Tom is getting to compete at both tackle positions. Lining up with the number ones on the right side is an advancement for the rookie.

In the meantime, 6-9 370-pound tackle Caleb Jones is having a good day. He won all of his matchups in the one-on-one pass-rush drill and was in progress in the split 11-on-11‘s, where the No. 2 offensive unit goes against the No.2 defensive unit.

Today's takeaways:More on Tom, and QB Jordan Love's impressive day

— Tom Silverstein

Cole Schneider added to injury list

The only addition to the injury list was offensive lineman Cole Schneider, who was out with an ankle injury suffered in practice on Monday. Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis was not practicing as part of a rest day.

No previously injured players returned to practice

— Tom Silverstein

Full pads for Tuesday practice, but Packers being cautious

Tuesday is the first day with full pads on for the Packers. When the pads go on, guys have a tendency to want to hit harder. Matt LaFleur and coaches are emphasizing the importance of still "thudding" though and making sure no one hits the ground. The Packers did have one practice last season where they tackled "to the ground" and did it a lot in 2020 due to no preseason games. LaFleur says there could still be a practice upcoming, possibly even Friday's practice at Family Night, where he allows tackling to the ground. But for now, he still wants his guys to keep their teammates upright.

"We always emphasize team first, trying to stay up. It's a thud period, everything's thud. Unless we're going to the ground, everything's thud. We talk about just being a great teammate. Don't shoot shots, no side shots. You never want to put your teammate, a guy that's in a defenseless position at jeopardy because it not only puts him at jeopardy, it typically will put somebody else, like a guy's that's not looking, he gets launched into somebody's legs, it can have a compound effect. So that's something that we constantly show to our team, when we're doing it right, when we're not doing it right. And I think that's just part of the process in learning how to be a pro and learning how to practice."

— Kassidy Hill

More camp coverage:Packers rookie lineman Sean Rhyan unhappy after drill that 'wasn't up to my standard'

More camp coverage:Unpopular with Packers' players, guardian caps could provide false sense of security

Matt LaFleur using last season opener's loss as motivation

Matt LaFleur isn't shying away from using last season's opener, a 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints, as motivation this offseason. With three preseason games on the docket before the season opener on Sept. 11 against the Minnesota Vikings, LaFleur admitted on Tuesday he can "potentially" use the Saints' loss to shape training camp and have preseason games unfold competitively.

"I think you've got to learn from every situation you've been in and at least it stimulates conversation."

More on LaFleur's comments

LaFleur also provided another update on Tuesday, saying he has not discussed playing in preseason games yet with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

— Kassidy Hill

