Green Bay Packers injury updates during the 2022 season

These are the players currently sidelined for the Green Bay Packers. We'll keep this page updated throughout the season.

Injured reserve

Roster status: Does not count against the 53.

How it works: A team may remove any player with an injury that will require him to miss a significant amount of time or the entire year from the 53-man roster and place him on the list. During this time, the player may attend meetings but is not allowed to practice or dress for a game. The club may designate a player for return to the 53-man roster up to eight times during the season — no more than twice for any one player — but the player must spend a minimum of four weeks on the list.

CURRENT LIST

None.

Physically unable to perform

Roster status: Counts against the off-season limit of 90 but does not count against the 53 after cutdowns.

How it works: A team may place a player recovering from a football injury suffered last season or at the club facility during the off-season on PUP at the start of training camp. The player counts against the 90-man off-season limit but is not allowed to practice until removed from the list. Once a player practices, he is off the list for good.

In-season rules: If the player spends all of training camp on the list, the club has the option of keeping him there when the season starts without counting him against the 53-man limit. The player may not practice or play for at least the first four weeks of the season. Once a player is removed from the list, the team has up to three weeks to allow the player to practice without counting against the 53-man roster. At the end of the three-week window, the player must be activated to the 53, returned to PUP or released.

DAVID BAKHTIARI, OL

The star left tackle still hasn't shaken the effects of an ACL tear on December 31, 2020. He's played in only one game since — 27 snaps in the regular-season finale — and was again missing in the playoffs. He had a second surgery to relieve swelling last year.

“Time will tell," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said when asked about the 30-year-old All-Pro. "We fully anticipate him being ready to go, but we did last year as well. So I think time will tell, but we feel good about the work he’s put in and where he’s at.”

ELGTON JENKINS, OL

The dynamic Pro Bowl lineman tore his ACL on Nov. 21 and wasn't expected to be ready by training camp. Most ACL tears have a 10 to 12 month recovery.

ROBERT TONYAN, TE

Tonyan suffered a non-contact ACL tear Oct. 28 and wasn't expected to be ready by training camp. Most ACL tears have a 10 to 12 month recovery, though it sounds as if he could be back early in the season.

CHRISTIAN WATSON, WR

The 34th pick in the NFL draft will have a lot of eyes on him as the team looks to re-fashion its receiving corps without Davante Adams. He participated in OTAs but the had his knee scoped, and there's no timetable for his return.

MASON CROSBY, K

The steady veteran is entering his 16th season in a Packers uniform, and he believes he'll be fully ready to go before the start of the regular season after a knee scope. If he's unable to participate, the Packers only available kicker is Gabe Brkic.

KYLIN HILL, RB

Hill suffered a torn ACL returning a kick against Arizona on Oct. 28 and wasn't expected to be ready by training camp. Hill showed some serious flash as a rookie last year, but most ACL tears have a 10 to 12 month recovery.

Non-football injury

Roster status: Counts against the off-season limit of 90 but does not count against the 53 after cutdowns.

How it works: A team may place a player recovering from an injury suffered while training away from the team’s facility on the list at the start of training camp. The player counts against the 90-man off-season limit but is not allowed to practice until removed from the list. Once a player practices, he is off the list for good.

In-season rules: Same as PUP.

KEISEAN NIXON, CB

Signed this offseason after three seasons with the Raiders, where he worked with special teams coach Rich Bisaccia, now taking over the same spot in Green Bay.

Suspended

Roster status: Does not count against the roster.

How it works: Any player suspended for violating the personal conduct policy, substance abuse policy, performance-enhancing drug policy or other any other violation commissioner Roger Goodell deems worth of a suspension. The player does not count against the 53-man roster and may not practice or play.

CURRENT LIST

None.