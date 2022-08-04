Live Packers training camp updates: Jordy Nelson chats with former teammates

The Green Bay Packers continue 2022 training camp with a practice on Thursday. Refresh this page for updates from Ray Nitschke Field.

Jordy Nelson chats with former teammates

Former Packers receiver Jordy Nelson is here for Thursday’s practice. Nelson was with Green Bay from 2008-2017 and won Super Bowl XLV with the Packers. During team drills, Nelson joined quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Randall Cobb on the sidelines, chatting with his former teammates.

No injury changes on Thursday

The Packers have no new injuries to report on Thursday, as well as no one returning from the PUP or NFI list.

— Kassidy Hill

Innis Gaines, Rico Gafford make key pass breakups for defense

Innis Gaines set the tone for the defense in the one-on-one red zone drills. He broke up a pass intended for Amari Rodgers in the corner of the end zone that brought over the rest of the defense in celebration.

A couple of plays later, Rico Gafford got redemption on Romeo Doubs, with a PBU in the end zone. Doubs made the catch of the day on Tuesday when he caught a 50/50 touchdown on Gafford.

The next play, Tyler Davis made a falling catch for the score, before Shawn Davis wrapped up tight end Alizé Mack to end the red zone drills.

— Kassidy Hill

Concerns at running back with Patrick Taylor injury

Running back Patrick Taylor didn't practice on Wednesday with an injury. That means the Packers are down to four running backs; Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, BJ Baylor and Tyler Goodson. With fewer numbers, LaFleur is planning to take precautions with his top two backs.

"That's something Gutey (General Manager Brian Gutekunst) and I've talked about. Certainly, we don't want to go into the first preseason game with two backs. I doubt you'll see Aaron Jones or AJ (Dillon) in that first preseason game. So you know, we'll see where we're at with Patrick as it gets a little bit closer."

— Kassidy Hill

LeRoy Butler Hall of Fame induction 'long overdue,' Matt LaFleur says

Former Packers safety LeRoy Butler will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend. LaFleur praised Butler's legacy in Green Bay on Thursday, saying the enshrinement is "long overdue."

"Certainly got a lot of respect for Leroy not only as a player but as an ambassador of the Green Bay Packers. You know I think his work on the field kind of speaks for itself," said LaFleur. "He's been super supportive and just really excited for him and what a great honor; the highest honor."

— Kassidy Hill

Live tackling on Packers Family Night? 'Potentially'

Matt LaFleur isn't ruling out live tackling for Friday's Family Night. The Packers have another playbook install today, Thursday, but LaFleur says there are still a "few things" to be added in install wise. With the opportunity for a game like atmosphere on Friday night though, LaFleur was vague but didn't say no to the idea of live tackling.

"Potentially, potentially. I'm gonna keep you guys on the edge of your seats," said LaFleur.

On Wednesday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers recalled when Family Night was once a full-fledged scrimmage. Over the years, it has evolved into a practice under the lights. But with one less preseason game on the schedule now (teams will play three this year, as opposed to the four that were played before COVID) any chance to emulate live reps is crucial.

— Kassidy Hill

