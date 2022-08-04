Randall Cobb pokes fun at Romeo Doubs inheriting Jordy Nelson's No. 87

GREEN BAY - Even with a roster full of stars at Green Bay Packers practice Thursday, it was a former player who drew the most attention.

Former receiver Jordy Nelson was on hand, with family, to watch the Packers go through training camp. He visited with former teammates such as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb, and jokingly turned down Matt LaFleur’s offer to break down the huddle.

After practice, Cobb joked to Packers News that Nelson, who played for Green Bay from 2008-17, could still suit up for the Packers. Cobb went on to share with reporters that Nelson and his family are staying with the Cobbs while they’re in town. The two close friends (Nelson was in Cobb’s wedding) will take time to reminisce but Cobb promises to also poke fun at Nelson’s legacy given what rookie Romeo Doubs has shown thus far in training camp.

“I told him we might have a new 87, so we’ll see,” Cobb said. “I was messing with Romeo that the real 87 is here so you know I’m gonna give a little back and forth with both of them, but it was great to see him, have him back around.”

“He was a big piece of who I’ve become, who I became, because of the man that he is and the values that he had and just being able to learn from him by watching him. Not that he was necessarily saying or doing anything, but just me observing him and the way that he was, the person that he was, so you know, it's great to just be able to see him again and spend some time.”

Nelson won Super Bowl XLV with the Packers. He is fourth all time in Packers history with the most seasons with a 1,000 or more yards (four), fourth all-time in most games with 100 or more receiving yards (25) and second all time in the most receiving yards in a season (1,519).

Packers' defense welcomes high expectations

As more and more expectations are put on the Packers' defense this offseason, most in the room are choosing to block it out.

Eric Stokes and Rasul Douglas are of the mind to ignore all noise, good or bad, as they told Packers News last week. But defensive lineman Kenny Clark has a different approach.

“I think you embrace it,” Clark said Thursday. “We're not a team that's gonna shy away from it or shy away from expectations or that kind of stuff.”

One of the reasons national pundits are so high on this Packers defense is the depth and personnel. Green Bay brought back De’Vondre Campbell at linebacker, while adding rookie Quay Walker in the draft. Clark is joined on the line by Dean Lowry, T.J. Slaton, rookie Devonte Wyatt and Jarren Reed among others. The secondary is stacked with Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Rasul Douglas, Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage.

It’s the sort of lineup and proven production that makes those in the room excited as well.

More:Packers receiver Sammy Watkins says all the right things after his first training camp practice

More:Rookies learn quickly why there's never a dull moment on the Packers' offensive line

“Everybody’s been talking about our defense. And we know what we got too; we know the type of players we've got here,” Clark said. “We got an expectation to win a Super Bowl every year from everybody. We don't run away from that. So you know, it's good that people are talking about us a lot more and talking about us being one of the top defenses, talent wise. And all it takes for us is just putting in the work, push each other, keep competing, and get the best out of each other and ball out on game day.”

LaFleur not ruling out live tackling Friday

Matt LaFleur plans to have some installation periods for his offense and defense during Family Night practice Friday. Whether those periods include live tackling remains to be seen.

LaFleur would only say the Packers might "potentially" have live tackling when they practice inside Lambeau Field on Friday night. The Packers had live tackling during Family Night last year, but such periods are rare in camp.

"I'm gonna keep you guys on the edge of your seats," LaFleur said.