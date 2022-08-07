Packers' practice moved inside, closed to public due to rain

Packers News

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers have moved their Sunday practice indoors and closed it to the public due to rain.

The Packers often move their training camp practices indoors because of inclement weather.

The team's next open practice now will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Ray Nitschke Field.

