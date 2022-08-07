Cornerback Keisean Nixon , receiver Malik Taylor back at Packers practice

GREEN BAY - Two Green Bay Packers players who hadn’t practiced all camp came off injury lists and took part in the team’s light practice Sunday.

Cornerback Keisean Nixon (groin) came off the NFI list, and receiver Malik Taylor (shoulder) came off PUP. Taylor, though, wore a red non-contact jersey even though the practice was non-contact anyway, which suggests the Packers are easing him back and that he won’t take part in team drills this week or the Packers’ preseason game at San Francisco on Friday.

Taylor said he sustained a hairline fracture in his shoulder when he ran into a padded fence on the practice field while trying to make a lunging catch in one of the Packers’ final offseason practices in June.

Outside linebacker Randy Ramsey (ankle) and running back Patrick Taylor also returned to practice Sunday after missing time last week.

The Packers had two new players sit out Sunday because of injuries from Family Night, safety Darnell Savage (hamstring) and safety Innis Gaines (hamstring). Receiver Randall Cobb was given a veteran’s day rest.

Coach Matt LaFleur didn’t say how long Savage might be out but said the injury is “nothing long term.”

Others who didn’t practice Sunday: receiver Osirus Mitchell (quad) and offensive lineman Cole Schneider.

Six players remain on PUP, all because of knee injuries: kicker Mason Crosby, receiver Christian Watson, running back Kylin Hill, tackle David Bakhtiari, offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins and receiver Robert Tonyan.

Packers seeking more depth at safety

The Packers are set at safety when it comes to their starters. Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos have a firm grasp on the spots and bring the experience defensive coordinator Joe Berry wants.

The duo totaled 156 tackles between them last season, and had nearly identical numbers in pass defense, with a combined total of 17 passes defended and four interceptions. Behind the top two, there's a horserace for the three, four and five spots in the rotation.

"I think that's another position that is kind of up in the air outside of Smash (Amos) and Savage," LaFleur said Sunday. "The third, fourth, fifth safety spots are kind of up for grabs. So it's gonna be some great competition throughout the course of the preseason. That's why I am so excited to get to San Francisco this week. It'll be a great test for all our players."

The depth at the position allows the Packers to play around with who they plug in and when. Shawn Davis, Vernon Scott, Innis Gaines, Tariq Carpenter, even Dallin Leavitt, who was brought in primarily to play special teams, have all made a push to grab the snaps available to them. With Savage and Gaines nursing hamstring injuries, there is even more opportunity.

In the room though, Shawn Davis says they're not comparing snaps. "Really, I just feel like me and the guys, we're not really worried about that right now, we're just playing football," said Davis. "I feel like everybody's doing a pretty good job. We're just building chemistry throughout the backend and we're really just playing ball."

As the season evolves, Davis feels there could even be more of a rotation than a hierarchy in the unit.

"I feel like we could see (a rotation) just because everybody is tuned in to the playbook, everybody know the playbook in and out. I feel like it can be a pretty good four-man rotation."

Practice plans adjusted with eye toward 49ers

After a physical Friday practice at the Packers' annual Family Night, LaFleur had his squad take it easy at Sunday's practice. There were rainy weather conditions in Green Bay as well, but LaFleur says that did not influence the decision; it was actually made Saturday.

"We intended to go out there and practice today and have a normal practice. I just thought kinda how we came out of Family Night and where we are right now, the conditions out there had no bearing on the decision; the decision was made yesterday in terms of, it's gonna be a much lighter practice today," LaFleur said.

More: Jordan Love shines during Family Night practice, but true test is coming

More: Packers great LeRoy Butler enters 'football heaven,' thanks fans

"I felt like we needed probably another day to recover and then we'll get three good days in and then we'll have a walk-through, then we'll go to San Francisco."

Safeties Darnell Savage and Innis Gaines both suffered slight hamstring injuries Friday, leading to the decision take it easy for Sunday's practice.

The Packers are set to face the 49ers in their first pre-season game Friday at 7:30 pm.