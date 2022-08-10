Live Packers camp updates: Packers sign running back Dexter Williams

Packers News

The Green Bay Packers continue 2022 training camp with a practice on Wednesday. Refresh this page for updates from Ray Nitschke Field.

Packers sign running back Dexter Williams

The Packers signed running back Dexter Williams on Wednesday, bringing their sixth round 2019 NFL draft pick back to Green Bay. Williams worked out for the team on Tuesday. General Manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed the return on Wednesday morning,

Gutekunst said Williams was in "phenomenal" shape and explained the decision to bring him in hinged on Patrick Taylor's hampering groin injury. Starters Aaron Jones and AJ Dillion aren't likely to play on Friday, and given Taylor's recovery on top of two intense practices and the game, Gutekunst wants an extra running back available.

"I think a lot of it is where we are with the running back room," said Head Coach Matt LaFleur, echoing Gutekunst's words.

"Dexter obviously has a lot of familiarity. It was great to see him, I saw him the other day, that Monday prior to, he worked out yesterday. He's a guy that I probably was really hard on throughout his time here in terms of just trying to get everything out of him," said LaFleur. "And I gotta say that it's always cool to see a guy not only take the coaching but see him evolve and mature as a player, as a person. I think he was one of our hardest workers on our team. You can always count on Dex to give maximum effort. And so it was great to see him back here and I'm excited for him."

Williams has bounced around the NFL on practice squads the last two years. During his time with the Packers (2019-2020), he appeared in seven games and carried the ball seven times for 19 yards.

Packers waive Steve Wirtel, Osirus Mitchell

The Packers waived long snapper Steve Wirtel and waived injured WR Osirus Mitchell.

After a shaky year last season, the Packers decided to give Wirtel another chance, but after a poor start to training camp they decided to move on.

Wirtel was signed to the practice squad last fall and eventually replaced long snapper Hunter Bradley, who was released. The Packers had all kinds of trouble with their kicking game, some of which was the result of poor snaps and some poor holds from punter Corey Bojorquez. The Packers have now replaced their long snapper and holder from last year.

General manager Brian Gutekunst said Wednesday that the search for specialists would continue through training camp and that nothing was settled yet.

Packers look at specialists

The Packers worked out a number of specialists on Tuesday. General Manager Brian Gutekunst said it was both somewhat precautionary, in case of injuries throughout the preseason, and to see if anyone could contribute on special teams now.

"We're always trying to make sure guys are in shape, where they're at as far as our emergency list and whatnot. But at the same time, I think as we get into the preseason, we got a game on Friday night, two really intense practices, we also have to cut to 85 on Tuesday, so you know the number games is gonna come into play here pretty quick, so just making sure we're on top of things there."

— Kassidy Hill

Jordan Love to work with No. 1 offensive line vs. San Francisco

The No. 1 offensive line will be protecting backup quarterback Jordan Love when the Green Bay Packers take on the San Francisco 49ers Friday night in the preseason opener.

Typically, Love plays behind the Nos. 2 and 3 offensive lines, but with starter Aaron Rodgers sitting out and coach Matt LaFleur announcing Wednesday that he would play the No. 1 offensive line against the 49ers, Love presumably won’t be running for his life.

“Those five guys you’ve seen in the lineup with the first group, they’re going to play,” LaFleur said.

The only question is which five is he talking about. The coaches have been rotating players on the right side, but if they go with the group that has started most often, it would be Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jake Hanson at right guard and Royce Newman at right tackle.

Other combinations have included rookie Zach Tom at right tackle and Newman at right guard and Tom at left tackle, Nijman at right tackle and Newman at right guard.

— Tom Silverstein

Adam Stenavich to coach from sidelines vs. 49ers

Matt LaFleur says offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich will be on the sideline for Friday night in the preseason game vs. the San Francisco 49ers. This will be Stenavich's first game as the newly appointed OC. However, this may not be the case all season.

"We could play with that combination throughout the course of the preseason. That's what I love about the preseason. It's not only for our players...it's for us to work through our process and get the kinks out where we want."

LaFleur, in conjunction with Aaron Rodgers, has been the primary play caller during his time in Green Bay. Stenavich was promoted this offseason from offensive line coach (a role in which he served from 2019-2021) to offensive coordinator, with an emphasis on the run game.

— Kassidy Hill

More:AJ Dillon's emergence as a pass catcher makes his pairing with Aaron Jones even more lethal

More:Quay Walker easing Packers' dependence on the dime defense

More:Packers training camp 2022: Here are our best photos from Monday, Aug. 8