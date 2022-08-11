Green 19 Podcast: Love's preseason start, Jaire versus Doubs, more from Packers camp

As the Green Bay Packers training camp continues to heat up, position battles and one-on-one drills are getting ultra competitive. Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood as they break down the latest news and analysis from Packers training camp, including the marquee matchup of the week that pitted Jaire Alexander against Romeo Doubs. They they look ahead to Jordan Love's start versus the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 preseason.

