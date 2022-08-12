How to watch Green Bay Packers' preseason opener August 12 at San Francisco 49ers

Packers football games are back! If you aren't going to be at Levi’s Stadium, here's what you should know so you can cheer on the Pack.

When is the Packers' preseason opener?

Friday at 7:30 p.m.

What's the TV channel for Packers vs. 49ers?

Channel 4 in Milwaukee and Channel 26 in Green Bay.

What's the radio station for Packers vs. 49ers?

WRNW-FM and the Packers Radio Network.

Can I livestream the Packers-49ers game?

Fans within the Packers' local home marketing area can watch the game on packers.com. Streaming is also available on NFL Network.

