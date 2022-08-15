Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt finds a 'baby rattlesnake' in his bathroom

It wasn't a lazy Saturday for Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle J.J. Watt.

The former University of Wisconsin star and Pewaukee native came across a snake in his bathroom.

Watt, who is 6-foot-5, 288 pounds, decided not to tackle the job of snake removal. You really aren't trained for this tall task while growing up in Wisconsin.

So he turned to Twitter, of all places, for help.

Among the replies:

Request a trade.

Move.

Run.

Burn down your house and move back to Wisconsin.

Pull up your pants, Bro.

Even Bucks star Bobby Portis chimed in with: "Move to Milwaukee."

Watt eventually called an expert.

It was a humbling experience.

Here's some of what he said on Twitter:

"So, I call this guy and he comes out to the house and he takes a look at it and he just picks it up with his bare hands. And he goes 'ah, it's not a rattlesnake. It's a long nose snake. Completely harmless.' And then he left.

"So, if you ever want to feel like a wimp, that's the way to do it."

He's gonna take this out on a quarterback someday soon.