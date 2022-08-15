Green 19 Podcast: Jenkins, Tonyan and Watson return, preseason debut, Saint's come to town

The Green Bay Packers returned a trio of offensive playmakers, with offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and wide receiver Christian Watson all being elevated off the PUP list this week. Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood to break down when the trio could actually be ready to play and what their return means for the offense. They also break down quarterback Jordan Love's performance versus the 49ers, as well as rookie standouts and defensive takeaways from San Francisco. Finally, they look ahead to what they're expecting when the New Orleans Saints come to town for joint practices.

