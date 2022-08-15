Packers seek to limit altercations during joint practices with New Orleans Saints

GREEN BAY – There will be pushing and shoving and maybe even a swing or two taken, but as far as a full-fledged brawl when the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints hold two days of joint practices?

Not going to happen, as far as coach Matt LaFleur is concerned.

He told his players he doesn’t want the practices degenerating into after-the-whistle free-for-alls that destroy the flow of practice and put players at risk of injury. Not starting any altercations is a given, but he also made it clear he wants his players to forget about retaliating should things heat up.

“We’re pros and we’re competing hard,” receiver Allen Lazard said. “There’s going to be fights, but at the end of the day you’re a professional. We preach to our guys whether it's offense, defense, what's the point of doing something like that?

“You don't gain anything. You lose the respect for the people on the other side and the people in your locker room, as well. We all want to be healthy and safe.”

The Packers had a bad experience three years ago when Houston Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson slammed into tight end Jace Sternberger during a kickoff drill and knocked his helmet off. Johnson celebrated the hit and later laid a big hit on Trevor Davis on a kickoff.

Sternberger wound up suffering a concussion that sidelined him three weeks.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien kicked Johnson out of practice, but tensions were high the rest of the way.

Last season, the Packers practiced against the New York Jets, whose first-year coach, Robert Saleh, is best friends with LaFleur. The two days were marred by star pass rusher Carl Lawson suffering a torn Achilles’ tendon, but it was not the result of contact.

Nevertheless, it cast a tamer vibe over the workouts and there were no major incidents over the two days.

Denver and Dallas had a half dozen fights when they practiced together recently and there have been joint practices over the years that have gotten out of control. Sometimes it only takes one play – like the hit on Sternberger – for things to deteriorate.

Several Packers said they were aware of Saints rookie left tackle Trevor Penning having been kicked out of practice last week for fighting on three consecutive days and would keep an eye on him. Penning’s reputation for finishing blocks and treating opponents like dirt helped get him drafted in the second round, but in a controlled practice environment that stuff can threaten the health of other players.

None of the Packers' players seemed worried things would get out of control and said their focus is getting in work against an unfamiliar scheme and different faces. The two teams will play an exhibition game at Lambeau Field on Friday.

“Whenever you see a new color jersey on your practice field, you have some pride to go out there and really perform,” defensive lineman Dean Lowry said. “But we just want to get some good work in and not get anybody hurt or lose anybody.

“I think there's veterans on both teams to really watch out for their team and make sure your guys are practicing the right way. It comes down to respect. These have been two winning organizations for a long time. I think us and the Saints do things the right way.”

LaFleur said he has had conversations this week with Saints coach Dennis Allen about the practice structure and the scripts they’ll use when the two sides go 11 against 11. They will do warm-ups and individual drills separately and then come together for the competitive drills later in practice

Randy Ramsey part of first round of cuts

The Packers released three players Monday, beginning roster cuts as the deadline for the first wave looms. Teams must be down to 85 players by the end of Tuesday. The Packers released outside linebacker Randy Ramsey, offensive lineman Cole Schneider and corner Donte Vaughn.

Ramsey had been dealing with injuries for the past year and did not play in Friday's preseason game at the San Francisco 49ers. Schneider suffered an ankle injury early in training camp and has not practiced since early August.

Ramsey was signed by the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2019. He spent all of that season on the practice squad, but made the 53-man roster in 2020. He signed an exclusive-rights free agent tender with the Packers in March of 2021, but that August, in training camp, Ramsey was injured when a player stepped on him during a rep. He broke his fibula and tore two ankle ligaments. He was placed on injured reserve and did not play last season.

In other injury news, tight end Dominque Dafney was back at practice, as well as receiver Juwann Winfree and outside linebacker Tipa Galeai (elbow) Wide receiver Malik Taylor participated in team drills without the red no-contact jersey for the firsti time this camp.

Packers become first NFL team to test new Jugs alternative

Based on coach Matt LaFleur’s rant about the Packers’ Jugs machine, it’s a good bet he’ll want to keep the new high-tech machine the team started using on a tryout basis Monday.

The new, computerized device is a huge technological advance from the old one, though a lot more expensive. A standard football Jugs machine costs about $4,000; the one the Packers are trying out, made by a company called Monarc, is leased with software for $40,000 a year. But with all it can do, it’s probably a given the Packers will pony up for it.

“We’re in the market for a new JUGS machine,” LaFleur said almost two weeks ago after a disastrous day of players trying to field punts. “If you have any out there you may want to donate, put whatever price tag you want on it. I really don't care.”

The Packers are the first NFL team to try out the new device. The company provided a list of 13 major college team that subscribe, including Ohio State, Penn State and Iowa of the Big Ten. The company also said 12 NFL players own their machine, including Packers safety Adrian Amos, though it’s no longer available to individuals.

The machine is computerized and can simulate passes, punts and kicks with precise distances, hang times and locations on the field. It also can be programmed to simulate the time a specific quarterback takes on a given drop-back, and then throw to a specific place for a specific route. It’s all controlled on a computerized touchscreen on the device that can be programmed.

It comes with a remote control, so receivers and defensive backs can work on routes and coverages by themselves. A receiver can line up to run a route, hit the remote, and when an indicator light goes on, it means the ball has been snapped and will be delivered when the programmed quarterback drop is finished and to the spot specific for that route.

The device has six chambers for balls and can change the ball flight, speed, placement and trajectory from ball to ball via the touchscreen. If receivers want to work on their catching reactions, they can set it to throw to a given distance and speed, as they do with their current machine, but with random placement. So one throw could be just above their left shoulder, and the next by their right knee, and so on. It can shoot the balls fast enough that if someone is constantly loading the chambers it can fire off 300 passes in 20 minutes.

The Packers are trying out the machine for a month and used it only for punts Monday. The ball appeared to have a true flight – LaFleur’s complaint about the previous machine was that it often didn’t fly true and turn over like a real punt – and it appeared they had the machine change the placement of the ball from punt to punt.