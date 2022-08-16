Live Packers camp updates: Jaire Alexander denies Michael Thomas in 2-minute drill

Packers News

The Green Bay Packers continue 2022 training camp with a practice on Tuesday. Refresh this page for updates from Ray Nitschke Field.

Jaire Alexander denies Michael Thomas reception in 2-minute drill

In the 2-minute drill, Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander won his battle with New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, breaking up a pass over the middle on third down.

Alexander timed his reach over Thomas just right so no interference was called. Alexander jumped up and pumped his fist.

— Tom Silverstein

Packers' Rashan Gary exits team drill

Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary missed the last drill and came out of the Hutson Center with team doctor Pat McKenzie, but he still has his helmet and shoulder pads on.

Gary is on the sideline with his helmet. The No. 1s haven’t been back in yet so it's unclear if he'll return to action.

— Tom Silverstein

Rasul Douglas, Packers defense fired up vs. Saints

The Packers' defense is bringing it vs. the Saints, and cornerback Rasul Douglas is letting them know all about it.

The drill was weighted toward the defense, but the Packers had good pressure on New Orleans quarterback Andy Dalton. Douglas, who made a pass breakup against receiver Jarvis Landry, was screaming at the Saints sideline for testing him.

— Tom Silverstein

Lots of penalties during first team drill with Saints

In the first team drill with the Saints, the Packers offense took the field vs. the New Orleans defense. Saints players showed respect for Aaron Rodgers, greeting the back-to-back MVP before drills began.

The first play saw rookie receiver Romeo Doubs draw a DPI flag and it set the tone. New Orleans committed multiple penalties during the drill.

More highlights from team drills:

The Saints' first-string defense line swallowed up the Packers run game during first team drills.

The Packers second-team offense committed multiple pre-snap penalties during team drills.

Jordan Love, looking deep for Malik Taylor, got picked off by Saints Bradley Roby for the first turnover of the day.

Ian Book was picked off by Shawn Davis.

The Packers' second-team defense is tearing apart Saints' second-team offense.

— Kassidy Hill

Packers cut tight end Dominique Dafney

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Dominique Dafney as part of three cuts Tuesday in order to get down to the league-mandated roster limit of 85.

Dafney, who played a significant role in 2021 both as a fullback and a tight end, was a bit of a surprise release. He had, however been sidelined with a knee injury for most of the past week.

The other cuts were running back BJ Baylor, offensive lineman George Moore and inside linebacker Ellis Brooks. The release of Baylor comes less than a week after the Packers signed Dexter Williams, their former draft pack. Baylor played a small number of snaps against the 49ers on Friday, but fellow rookie Tyler Goodson was by far the most used running back. The Packers are looking for a third running back behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Last year's No. 3, Kylin Hill, is still on PUP.

The Packers had until 3 p.m. Tuesday to reduce the roster from 90 to 85.

— Tom Silverstein

No one-on-ones in Packers-Saints joint practice

The Green Bay Packers will begin their first of two joint practices against the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday. Matt LaFleur and Saints head coach Dennis Allen have exchanged scripts and LaFleur says some of what each wants to do has bled into the other. However, in an effort to temper fights that can pop up in joint practices, there will be no one-on-ones between the Packers and the Saints.

"Sometimes that's where tempers start to flare," said LaFleur.

Since everything versus the Saints will be team reps, the trio of lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and receiver Christian Watson will not participate in team drills on Tuesday. All three came off of the physically unable to perform list (PUP) on Sunday and only participated in walk-through team drills on Monday.

— Kassidy Hill