Live Packers camp updates: Jordan Love shines in two-minute drill

Packers News

The Green Bay Packers continue 2022 training camp with a practice on Wednesday. Refresh this page for updates from Ray Nitschke Field.

Jordan Love shines in two-minute drill

Perhaps coach Matt LaFleur was right that his young wide receivers are a work in progress and it’s too early to panic about their performance.

The way Amari Rodgers and Samori Toure finished a two-minute drive under quarterback Jordan love, it seemed to prove him right.

In what might have been one of Love’s best series of his career, practice or otherwise, he fired a shot to Amari Rodgers over the middle for 19 yards during Wednesday's two-minute drill. Then after a timeout, the third-year quarterback stepped up and hit Samori Toure with a perfectly led ball for a 50-yard touchdown.

Love finished with a 2-point conversion to Toure for the win.

— Tom Silverstein

Packers release wide receiver Malik Taylor

The Packers have released wide receiver Malik Taylor.

In injury news, corner Rico Gafford and wide receiver Danny Davis are both sitting out Wednesday with ankle injuries.

— Kassidy Hill

Rashan Gary back at practice; LaFleur says injury concern 'nothing serious'

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said outside linebacker Rashan Gary will be at practice on Wednesday and a full participant. Gary left practice for a bit on Tuesday, entering the Don Hutson indoor center with Dr. McKenzie, the team doctor. He returned with his helmet and pads still on, but did not reenter practice for the rest of the day, in any team drills.

On Wednesday, LaFleur said Gary will be back at practice and there was no serious injury with which to worry.

"He'll be out there today. Nothing serious, just precautionary," said LaFleur.

— Kassidy Hill

LaFleur OK with receivers' 'growing pains'

Packers coach Matt LaFleur wasn't nearly as hard on his young receivers as quarterback Aaron Rodgers was after Tuesday's practice with the Saints, acknowledging that there will be "growing pains."

LaFleur said he understood where Rodgers was coming from because he knows the regular season is coming on fast and some of the mistakes that are being made must be corrected. But he said he was more interested in seeing how the receivers bounce back than he was focusing on their errors.

"I appreciate this about Aaron, the urgency to get some of this stuff corrected, I mean, you can't make the same mistake twice," LaFleur said. "Not in this league. We don't have time for that. Certainly, he's the ultimate competitor.

"I think it's good for these guys to feel that because we've got to make sure that they continue to show progress each and every day. It'll be a good opportunity today to see how these young guys respond."

LaFleur said that big thing is for the young receivers to show some consistency and make the same plays over and over again. He said it's part of the process in training camp for them to stumble.

"There was a lot to like with a lot of the young guys, in particular, Romeo (Doubs)," LaFleur said. "He did a great job at the line of scrimmage yesterday beating press coverage. And that's a pretty salty defense, a good defense. They've got good corners. I thought there were a lot of good things he did and then there's some things he needs to finish, like when you get behind the defense, you've got to finish the play."

— Tom Silverstein

Saints throw wrinkles at Packers defense

The first day of joint practice between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints saw both defenses dominate. It was a good test for the Packers offense, which is rebuilding the receiving unit in particular. But as Matt LaFleur watched the tape back on Tuesday night, he saw the Saints offense throw some things at his defense that were befuddling in the best way.

"I thought all in all, it was a very productive day. I was watching our defensive film, and just some of the route combinations that (the Saints) presented to our defense, that our defense has not seen yet cause we don't have those in our playbook ... but I thought all in all, it was good to go out there, compete against another team," said LaFleur.

And in a copycat league, he joked he was also grateful for some new route combination ideas.

"I might steal a couple, but that's just the league."

— Kassidy Hill

More:Aaron Rodgers demanding more consistency from young receivers

More:Packers' Quay Walker makes 'rookie mistake' defending Saints star Alvin Kamara