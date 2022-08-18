How to watch Green Bay Packers' preseason game August 19 vs. New Orleans Saints

The Green Bay Packers will be back at Lambeau Field on Friday night, but if you won't be there, we've got you covered.

Here's what you should know if you plan on watching or listening to the Packers preseason game against the New Orleans Saints.

When is the Packers-Saints preseason game?

Friday at 7 p.m.

What's the TV channel for Packers vs. Saints?

Channel 4 in Milwaukee and Channel 26 in Green Bay.

What's the radio station for Packers vs. Saints?

WRNW-FM and the Packers Radio Network.

Can I livestream the Packers-Saints game?

Fans within the Packers' local home market area can watch the game on packers.com.

More:Packers' defense pushing to play in preseason finale to get 'the juices flowing'

More:Green 19 podcast: Tensions rise, defense shines as Packers face Saints for training camp

Contact Denis Dougherty at ddougherty@gannett.com.