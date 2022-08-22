Green 19 Podcast: Bakhtiari returns, Doubs says right things, starters may play vs. Chiefs

The Green Bay Packers elevated David Bakhtiari on Sunday, from the PUP list, signaling the first step for the left tackle's return to the offensive line. Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood to break down Bakhtiari's return in this episode of the Green 19 Podcast. We also hear from Bakhtiari himself on what his next steps will be to return. Rookie receiver Romeo Doubs shares his trick for brushing off bad plays to create "wow" ones and we examine whether or not starters will play on Thursday in the final preseason game versus Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

