How to watch the Green Bay Packers-Kansas City Chiefs preseason game Thursday night

It's not exactly Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes Thursday night, but the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs meet in the final preseason game for both teams at Arrowhead Stadium.

You won't see Rodgers on the field, but perhaps you'll catch him on the sidelines in a denim baseball cap based on his recent fashion choice.

And while you likely won't see many other starters for the Packers, it's a big night for young players trying to make the 53-man roster.

Here are some options on how you can watch and listen to the game:

Television

The game is at 7 p.m. Thursday night and will be televised by the Packers TV Network. This means Channel 4 in Milwaukee and Channel 26 in Green Bay. Kevin Harlan will call play-by-play with former Packers fullback John Kuhn providing game analysis. The game is also being carried by NFL Network.

Radio

WRNW-FM (97.3) and the Packers Radio Network.

Streaming

Fans within the Packers' local home marketing area can watch the game on packers.com. Streaming is also available on NFL Network.