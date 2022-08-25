Jordan Love, again, shows signs of mastering Packers' offense despite pedestrian numbers

This was his house of horrors. The stadium Jordan Love made his NFL debut in almost 10 months ago, a game the Green Bay Packers quarterback would like to forget.

More than nine months after making his first professional start at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium, Love returned to meet the Chiefs defense in the finale of his third preseason. He wasn’t armed with his best. Coach Matt LaFleur chose to rest his starters for a third straight week, leaving Love surrounded by backups.

“A lot of guys,” Aaron Rodgers told the Packers television broadcast, “who might not make the squad.”

Love’s final numbers Thursday night in the Packers 17-10 loss to the Chiefs didn’t look all that different from the box score last season. The 2020 first-round pick completed 16 of 26 passes for 148 yards and his worst interception of the preseason, a poor decision on a deep ball in double coverage late in the first half.

BOX SCORE:Chiefs 17, Packers 10

His 61.1 rating was actually worse than the 69.5 clip he posted Week 9 last fall.

Love’s preseason hasn’t been defined by the numbers, however. He had three interceptions in his opener at San Francisco two weeks ago, two on dropped passes and a third on a bad route. Love’s development has been better tracked on film. Rodgers, standing on the sideline in Kansas City during the fourth quarter, said he’s been impressed with Love’s development at the end of his critical third training camp.

“I’m always harping on the little things,” Rodgers said. “The reads and stuff, just understanding the offense, I think he’s definitely become a master of the offense. But it’s just the little things that are really going to help him level up, and a lot of it is footwork and little things like arm angles on run action, his keepers fakes, his hard-action fakes, his run solutions and RPO game, helping him marry up with the running game. That’s what I like seeing.”

Love showed his mastery of the offense in a pair of long scoring drives in the second quarter.

The Packers got on a scoreboard with an 11-play, 83-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 24-yard touchdown run from Tyler Goodson. Love was an efficient 5-for-6 for 35 yards on the possession.

One possession later, Love led the offense on a 13-play, 84-yard drive that ended inside the 10-yard line, setting up a 23-yard field goal from Ramiz Ahmed. The drive included three offensive penalties inside the 10-yard line, preventing a touchdown.

It was the highlight of what was another game when things didn’t always go right around Love. LaFleur said he was pleased with how his young quarterback weathered the adversity, something he was unable to against the Chiefs last season.

“He’s definitely playing with a lot of confidence," LaFleur said. "I think he weathered the storm early, too, which he showed his resiliency, and I think he’s just so much more mentally tough. He knows what to do, he’s decisive out there. I thought early on, he didn’t have the best looks, and he was getting hit a little bit, but he hung in there and he made some plays for us.”

Love didn’t have a flawless night. His interception to Chiefs safety Bryan Cook on third-and-5 with 19 seconds left before halftime was the type of poor decision a young quarterback must avoid. The Packers had one timeout left from the Chiefs’ 49-yard line. Instead of taking an underneath target and moving closer to field-goal range, Love threw into double coverage to tight end Alize Mack.

The play gave Love something to learn from as he returns to his backup role behind Rodgers. As a whole, Rodgers said, the good from Love’s third preseason far outweighed the bad.

“I thought Jordan had a really nice training camp and a good preseason,” Rodgers said. “I just had some words for him about his performance. "He was doing just the little things that are helping him level up every single week he's out there."