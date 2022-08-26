Goodson and Taylor finish preseason strong in competition for a spot as Packers' third running back

With the final NFL cutdown day looming, Green Bay Packers players on the bubble used Thursday night’s preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs to fight for the final roster spots. Few stood out as much as running backs Tyler Goodson and Patrick Taylor.

Taylor and Goodson both had seven carries and finished with 34 and 28 yards, respectively. Goodson also had five receptions for 26 yards, and Taylor three receptions for 17 yards. Dexter Williams, another running back on the bubble, had three rushes for seven yards.

But it was Taylor and Goodson who shined, capping off a strong training camp for the duo. Taylor, the second-year back who spent last year as the third running back behind AJ Dillion and Aaron Jones, needed this time to prove he’s worth the Packers carrying a third back. Goodson, the rookie undrafted free agent, needed the time to prove he could be that third back.

“That's a tough one,” coach Matt LaFleur said of the hard decision the two are forcing the Packers to make. “I thought both those guys do a nice job.”

More:Packers special teams look lost in finale tuneup before season opener at Minnesota

More:Matt LaFleur gets Packers through training camp in good health; other takeaways from Tuesday's final practice

In the second quarter, Goodson found a lane between the tackles, cut back, put the spin move on a defender and then pranced into the end zone for a touchdown. It was a highlight moment and the Packers' only touchdown of the game.

“Tonight was definitely a momentum booster," Goodson said. "Going in and scoring one on the first few drives we had, that definitely gave momentum for us. It allowed the defense to go out there and get a couple of more stops and provide the offense more opportunities to go out there and score more touchdowns.”

For Taylor’s part, after a week in which LaFleur bragged on his blocking ability, he once again shined in the the often-unheralded part of the game. Goodson did his part in pass protection as well, taking on a block that blew up the running back, but provided enough interruption to give Jordan Love time to loft a pass downfield.

It's a facet of both their games, along with the tough runs, that LaFleur appreciated and what will cause the Packers to ask what they value more right now.

“I gotta give credit to both those guys because what I saw was guys fighting for those tough yards guys, that were coming up in the passing game, finishing runs, and we'll see how they held up in pass pro,” LaFleur said.

Goodson’s low point of the night came on special teams. He muffed a kickoff in the end zone and then elected to bring it out, before being tackled at the 8-yard line. Once muffed, the rule of thumb is to kneel it in the end zone for a touchback. It’s a rookie mistake that can easily be fixed. But when on the bubble, it’s a moment that can make a difference.

“I think a lot of it's going to come down to how they performed on special teams,” LaFleur said. “But, you know, I thought all in all, I thought they did a lot of good things out there.”