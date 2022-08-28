Packers release special-teams core player Ty Summers, get a jump on roster cutdown

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers started the march to trimming their roster to 53 players Sunday, but most of the work will be held until Tuesday’s deadline.

Inside linebacker Ty Summers was released Sunday morning, coach Matt LaFleur said. Summers, a seventh-round pick in 2019, was a core special teamer the past three seasons but never developed beyond a backup on defense.

“It was a tough decision, but wanted to give Ty an opportunity kind of before the wave of cuts to find a home,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, we appreciate everything he’s done here. First and foremost, he’s a hard worker and a great teammate. It’s always tough when you let somebody like that go, and certainly there’s a lot of tough decisions that are going to be made over the next couple days.”

Summers’ release came during a transition on both special teams and defense.

He ranked among the Packers’ top-four special teamers in reps each of the past three years, including leading the team with 311 as a rookie. However, his 270 reps last season were the fewest of his career.

New coordinator Rich Bisaccia has brought in a handful of core special teamers who played with him in Las Vegas, where he had been the Raiders’ coordinator since 2018.

With the Packers deeper at inside linebacker than in the past, Summers had also dropped down the depth chart. Krys Barnes and Isaiah McDuffie have taken the bulk of the second-team reps behind starters De’Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker, the rookie whose arrival reorganized the depth at that position.

“I think that’s a big part of it,” LaFleur said. “Anytime you invest a first-round pick in that room, you upgrade that room quite a bit. And the other guys are doing a good job.”

The Packers have until 3 p.m. Tuesday to trim to 53. LaFleur said he and general manager Brian Gutekunst have discussed a timeline for making the rest of their cuts, though he indicated the Packers plan to postpone most of those decisions until the deadline. The team practices Sunday and Monday before those cuts are required.

Elgton Jenkins will not practice Sunday

LaFleur said offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins will not practice Sunday. It’s Jenkins’ first absence since being activated from the physically unable to perform list two weeks ago. LaFleur said Jenkins’ absence was “not necessarily planned” but would not specify why he won’t be on the field.

“We’re going to keep that internal,” LaFleur said.

