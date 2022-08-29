Green 19 Podcast: Predicting the Packers 53-man roster, breaking down Toure vs. Winfree

The Green Bay Packers are getting ready to cut their team down to the 53-man roster this week. The Green 19 Podcast predicts who will make the cut in the newest episode. Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood to break down who has made their best case for a roster spot, who might be worth the risk on waivers to bring back as a practice squad player and which units need the most help. They also take a detour in to baseball, sharing who they would and wouldn't vote into Cooperstown.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.