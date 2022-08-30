Here's our running list of Green Bay Packers' cuts to reach the 53-man roster: Jack Heflin, Juwann Winfree, Tyler Goodson among them

With preseason behind them, the Green Bay Packers must pare their roster to 53 players by 3 p.m. CDT Tuesday. We've confirmed the following players have been released, bringing their total to 59:

Michal Menet, center

He was re-signed by Green Bay in January after spending time on the Packers practice squad in 2021. He was picked by Arizona in the seventh round of the 2021 draft out of Penn State.

Nate Becker, tight end

He was waived/injured after the Packers signed him Aug. 16. He signed as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (Ohio) with Detroit in 2019 and appeared in one game for Buffalo in 2020.

Innis Gaines, safety

Gaines was waived/injured after straining his hamstring on Family Night. He was re-signed by Green Bay in January after appearing in one game in 2021. He was originally signed in January 2021 out of Texas Christian and was on the practice squad most of the season.

La’Darius Hamilton, outside linebacker

He was re-signed by Green Bay in January after appearing in six games for the Packers in 2021, posting three tackles and two quarterback hits. He first joined the Packers in September 2021 when he was signed to the active roster off Tampa Bay’s practice squad. He entered the NFL with Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Travis Fulgham, wide receiver

The Packers claimed the third-year receiver from Denver on Aug. 18. He was drafted by Detroit in 2019 and has played for the Lions, the Eagles and the Broncos, catching 38 passes for 539 yards with Philadelphia in 2020. Fulgham spent some time in training camp with the Packers in 2020.

Rico Gafford, cornerback

The speedy Gafford has split time between cornerback and wide receiver during his career. He appeared in games for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2018, 2019 and 2020. He spent 2021 on the Denver practice squad and signed with Green Bay in January.

Shawn Davis, safety

The second-year player out of Florida appeared in one game for the Packers last year. He was originally signed by Green Bay in September 2021 and was elevated from the practice squad in December. He was picked in the fifth round of the 2021 draft by Indianapolis.

Tyler Goodson, running back (per NFL.com)

The Packers signed the Iowa running back as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 draft. During the preseason, he rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown. He carried 533 times in college and average 4.8 yards per carry. He also caught 70 passes.

Danny Etling, quarterback

The Packers signed the former LSU quarterback in January. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the 2018 draft, and spent time on the practice squads of the Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos.

Juwann Winfree, wide receiver

Winfree has spent the past two seasons in Green Bay, catching eight passes for 58 yards in seven games in 2021. He played three games in 2019 with the Denver Broncos, who drafted him in the sixth round that year.

Chris Slayton, defensive lineman

The Packers claimed him off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers in May. Slayton was drafted by New York Giants in the seventh round of the 2019 draft. He spent almost all of his rookie season on the Giants' practice squad before being activated to roster for the final game of the season.

Jack Heflin, defensive lineman

The second-year player out of Iowa played in four games for Green Bay last season.

Kiondre Thomas, cornerback

The Packers signed him in January after he played four games for the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

De'Vante Cross, safety

The rookie out of Virginia signed with the Packers two weeks ago.

Kabion Ento, cornerback

He’s been with the team since 2019, spending two of those seasons on the practice squad. Wouldn’t expect him back on the practice squad.

Akiel Byers, defensive lineman

The rookie out of Missouri signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent. The Packers will waive Byers injured because he has a toe injury.

Sal Cannella, tight end

The first-year player out of Auburn played in the USFL this season before signing with the Packers just before training camp opened.

Dexter Williams, running back

The Packers brought back their former sixth-round draft pick for a second look midway through camp after he was released in final cuts last year. He's not expected to be on the practice squad.

Alize Mack, tight end

The Packers signed the first-year player out of Notre Dame in February.

