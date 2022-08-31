Green Bay Packers sign Tyler Goodson, Patrick Taylor, Ramiz Ahmed to 16-player practice squad

With their initial 53-man roster set, the Green Bay Packers have begun signing players to their practice squad. Players are available once they clear waivers, and teams can sign a total of 16 players.

Here's who the Packers have signed:

Tyler Goodson, running back

The Packers signed the Iowa running back as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 draft. During the preseason, he rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown. He carried 533 times in college and average 4.8 yards per carry. He also caught 70 passes.

Patrick Taylor, running back

Played in nine games with the Packers last season, rushing for 89 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Spent all of 2020 on the reserve/non-football injury list after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis.

Ramiz Ahmed, kicker

The first-year player out of Nevada was perfect for the Packers after being signed Aug. 14 but Mason Crosby’s return left him without a job. He played in the USFL this year and spent time in Chicago’s 2020 training camp.

Kiondre Thomas, cornerback

The Packers signed him in January after he played four games for the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

Benjie Franklin, defensive back

The 6-foot, 172-pound undrafted rookie out of Tarleton State was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Travis Fulgham, wide receiver

The Packers claimed the third-year receiver from Denver on Aug. 18. He was drafted by Detroit in 2019 and has played for the Lions, the Eagles and the Broncos, catching 38 passes for 539 yards with Philadelphia in 2020. Fulgham spent some time in training camp with the Packers in 2020.

La’Darius Hamilton, outside linebacker

He was re-signed by Green Bay in January after appearing in six games for the Packers in 2021, posting three tackles and two quarterback hits. He first joined the Packers in September 2021 when he was signed to the active roster off Tampa Bay’s practice squad. He entered the NFL with Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Chris Slayton, defensive lineman

The Packers claimed him off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers in May. Slayton was drafted by New York Giants in the seventh round of the 2019 draft. He spent almost all of his rookie season on the Giants' practice squad before being activated to roster for the final game of the season.

Jack Heflin, defensive lineman

The second-year player out of Iowa played in four games for Green Bay last season but lost out on a roster spot to seventh-round draft pick Jonathan Ford.

Danny Etling, quarterback

The Packers signed the former LSU quarterback in January. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the 2018 draft, and spent time on the practice squads of the Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos.

Rico Gafford, cornerback

The speedy Gafford has split time between cornerback and wide receiver during his career. He appeared in games for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2018, 2019 and 2020. He spent 2021 on the Denver practice squad and signed with Green Bay in January.