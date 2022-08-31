Packers sign another special-teams standout in Rudy Ford

GREEN BAY — In an attempt to bolster their special teams, the Green Bay Packers have signed former Jacksonville safety Rudy Ford, a sixth-year player who became a free agent when the Jaguars released him this week.

General manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed the Ford signing and said they would release safety Micah Abernathy and try to get him back on the practice squad.

The 6-foot, 204-pound Ford, a sixth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2017 out of Auburn, joined the Jaguars last season after two years in Arizona and one in Philadelphia. He has played in 56 games with six starts, four of them last year with the Jaguars.

His biggest contribution last year was on special teams. He played 46% of the Jaguars’ snaps on special teams and served as the team’s gunner on punt coverage.

Gutekunst said that he is paying special attention to special teams because he wants to get it right this season. He said they would continue to make moves as the season goes along if that's what it takes.

"He's one of the better gunners in the league," Gutekunst said of Ford. "We were kind of surprised he got shaken loose."

The signing of Ford has nothing to do with the status of safety Dallin Leavitt, a source said. Leavitt, who suffered a shoulder injury in the first preseason game, has returned to practice and the Packers have no intention of placing him on injured reserve.

With Leavitt, Ford and cornerback Keisean Nixon, special teams coach Rich Bisaccia has a core of players with a history of strong special teams play. The 27-year-old Ford had his best year on special teams last year, but the Jaguars went with some younger talent.

In addition, they claimed former Packers inside linebacker Ty Summers off waivers from Green Bay. Summers will be a cheaper alternative to Ford, who was due to make $1.5 million this year.

It is not known what Ford received from the Packers. His contract with the Jaguars was voided after he was cut. Summers will make $850,000 after being claimed.

