Green 19 Podcast: Packers set 53-man roster, add Rudy Ford; is Amari Rodgers RB3?

The Green Bay Packers have set their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season. Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood as this episode of the Green 19 Podcast breaks down the Packers roster. They debate surprising cuts, who should come back to the practice squad, the addition of safety Rudy Ford, and how Amari Rodgers changed the Packers running back unit.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.