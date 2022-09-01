The Green Bay Packers added tight end Shaun Beyer to fill out their 16-player practice squad

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers finished building their initial practice squad, signing three players Thursday, the club announced. The three newest players are tight end Shaun Beyer, wide receiver Juwann Winfree and cornerback Benjie Franklin.

Beyer was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2021 by the Denver Broncos and spent his rookie season on the Broncos' practice squad. He spent the 2022 training camp with the Minnesota Vikings. In two years at Iowa, Beyer had 18 receptions for 275 yards and a touchdown.

Winfree and Franklin were both reported on Wednesday, with Winfree's agent confirming the signing Wednesday evening. Winfree, who was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2019 but has been with the Packers since 2020, has appeared in nine games since arriving in Green Bay. He was cut as the Packers set the 53-man roster Tuesday and general manager Brian Gutekunst expressed interest in having Winfree back if he cleared waivers.

Franklin, a rookie out of Tarleton State, was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars in early May, before being released ahead of cutdown day this week.

With the signings, the Packers are at the limit of 16 players on their practice squad.