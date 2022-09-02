The Green Bay Packers sign safety Micah Abernathy to practice squad, release Rico Gafford

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have made additional moves on their practice squad as they work to bring back players who spent training camp with the team.

The club announced Friday the signing of safety Micah Abernathy to the practice squad and the subsequent release of cornerback Rico Gafford.

The Packers originally had named Abernathy to the 53-man roster on Tuesday’s cutdown day, topping off a busy two weeks for the safety. After finishing his season with the USFL during the summer, Abernathy arrived to Green Bay midway through Packers training camp. He made an immediate impact, with an interception against the New Orleans Saints in the second preseason game and flashing solid coverage ability in the final two preseason games.

General manager Brian Gutekunst announced Wednesday that Abernathy had been released to make room for the signing of safety Rudy Ford. At the time, Gutekunst expressed interest to sign Abernathy back to the practice squad if he cleared waivers.

“Talk about a guy that took advantage of his opportunities,” Gutekunst said Wednesday. “I think it really goes to show a guy that had some opportunities earlier in his career and it didn’t work out for him and getting himself prepared through the USFL and all the different leagues he played in; 'cause he got here really late and hit the ground running and every time he got an opportunity, he certainly took advantage of it.”

Gafford originally joined the Packers in 2021 as a wide receiver. He was switched back to his original college position of cornerback after the Packers drafted three receivers in the 2022 NFL draft.