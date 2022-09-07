Allen Lazard is only Green Bay Packers player who did not participate in practice

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers placed 11 players on the club’s first injury report of the season. The list, released on Wednesday, included six full participants and four limited participants. Starting receiver Allen Lazard is the only player who did not participate in practice.

Lazard worked in the rehab area for the third practice in a row. Coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that Lazard was “stepped on” in practice last week, but was hesitant to provide other details. Lazard’s injury is listed as an ankle.

Lazard has been the presumed top receiver this offseason, following the departure of Davante Adams. Even if he isn’t able to practice leading up to the game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t too concerned.

“I don't think he needs a lot of practice to be ready to go. So we’ll see how the week progresses,” Rodgers said.

The Packers listed offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins as limited participants. Both are recovering from knee injuries and ACL tears, but Jenkins was also assigned a pectoral injury on the report. The duo were listed as starters on the Packers first depth chart of the season, but LaFleur was vague as to whether that meant they would play Sunday versus the Minnesota Vikings, or if it just meant they would be starters if able to play.

Asked if he knew who the starting five would be, LaFleur responded “maybe.”

“Our guys are experienced and, you know, we’re gonna put the best five out there and try to put them in the best position possible, however that may be, knowing we're going up against a really good defensive line.”

Safety Darnell Savage (hamstring) and tight end Robert Tonyan (knee) were both listed as limited participants as well. Tonyan has not played since tearing his ACL in Week 8 last season. Savage pulled a hamstring during Family Night the first week of August.

On Wednesday, both were encouraged as to their status, but will be forced to play the waiting game the remainder of the week before finding out if they can play Sunday.

“I feel good,” Savage said. “Hamstrings are one of those things you got to be really patient with. You got to be smart with, you got to listen your body. It's something I don't want to linger on for he duration of the year. So I really just got to be smart. Keep doing everything I can do treatment wise and just honestly trust and listen to my body and then see where it goes.”

Said Tonyan: "It does feel good to get out there and make plays with Aaron and have that trust still there. I'm a good spot mentally and physically and keep progressing from there."

The Packers will return to the practice field Thursday.