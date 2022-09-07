'Rodgers may be vacating the Iron Throne quicker than anticipated.' How national writers and oddsmakers are picking the Packers-Vikings game

Are you ready for some football?

The Green Bay Packers need to be when their 2022 National Football League season kicks off against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers are a 1.5-point favorite according to Tipico Sportsbook.

OK, will Aaron Rodgers, who didn't play in the exhibition games, be rustier than the Tin Man?

Do the Packers have anyone in their secondary who can stay in the same area code as Justin Jefferson?

Questions abound about both teams heading into Sunday's 3:25 p.m. opener in Minneapolis.

Here's what the oddsmakers and writers say about the opener.

Caesars Sportsbook

They list the Packers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The site says the Packers have a 53.7% chance to win.

More:Packers may not recognize Za'Darius Smith in Minnesota purple, but it won't be long before they find him

More:Packers know what mistakes they made to let Vikings' Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen light them up last year

More:National writers project how the Packers will finish in 2022, and yes, several are seeing Super Bowl in Green Bay's future

BetMGM

They list the Packers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Tyler Sullivan wrote: "Aaron Rodgers had his six-season streak of winning in Week 1 snapped last season as the Packers fell to the Saints, but the back-to-back NFL MVP has historically played well to begin the year. For his career, Rodgers is 10-4 in Week 1 and has a 100.2 pass rating in those games. Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins is .500 in Week 1 as the starter for the Vikings and has lost the last two. It'll be interesting to see how Green Bay's offense flows without Davante Adams, but Rodgers finds a way to pull out the win."

Jason Katz predicts a 27-24 Minnesota victory. He wrote: "This is my very early favorite bet of the week. Aaron Rodgers is coming off back-to-back MVP awards. He’s still playing at an elite level. However, he lost Davante Adams and, of lesser importance, Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Their replacements are Sammy Watkins, rookie second-rounder Christian Watson, and Day 3 pick Romeo Doubs. The Vikings have Kirk Cousins back and are finally committed to him. They have one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in Justin Jefferson. Adam Thielen is healthy. Dalvin Cook is healthy. This team is my pick to win the NFC North, and I think they get it started with a win over their division rivals."

Fanduel Sportsbook

They list the Packers as 1.5-point favorites.

Matt Verderame predicted that Green Bay will beat Minnesota, 32-23.

Mike Lukas wrote: "Should be an exciting NFC North matchup as the Green Bay Packers try and win without WR Davante Adams but they do have Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb for QB Aaron Rodgers, plus the front office drafted LB Quay Walker in the first round to boost DC Joe Barry’s squad, a team that HC Matt LaFleur needs to finally take to the Big Game, though they have come close. It will be fun for the Minnesota Vikings fans to watch their team opening up at home in an indoor stadium where snow is still always possible, and now QB Kirk Cousins and his main target WR Adam Thielen need to get serious about their offense that didn’t crack the top ten last season despite having one of the most exciting dual-threat backs out of the backfield in Dalvin Cook. Tough to bet against Aaron Rodgers, but if you are going to do that it’s best to try it at the start of the year, so take the home team Vikings, and the two points that the oddsmakers are giving.

Draftkings Sportsbook

They list the Packers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Brendan Danaher predicted the Vikings would win, 31-28. He wrote: "Surrounded by aging veteran Randall Cobb, mid-tier WR2 Allen Lazard, and a handful of rookies won’t ease the pain for Rodgers or make this first game any easier. Rodgers will always keep it competitive but the purple eaters will squeak this win out and we may see new Kings of the North emerging slowly after Week 1. Rodgers may be vacating the Iron Throne quicker than anticipated."

Wynn Sportsbook

They list the Packers as a 1.5-point favorite.