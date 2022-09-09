Injured Packers David Bakhtiari, Allen Lazard held from Friday practice; Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan participate

GREEN BAY – On the final practice before the Green Bay Packers' first game of 2022, left tackle David Bakhtiari and receiver Allen Lazard did not participate. Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins and tight end Robert Tonyan did.

What that means for their availability in Sunday’s opener at the Minnesota Vikings likely won’t be known until 90 minutes before the 3:25 p.m. kickoff, when teams release their inactives. Bakhtiari and Lazard could be getting additional rest Friday for their knee and ankle injuries before playing in a game. Jenkins and Tonyan could be shut down after practicing all week to allow more time for their knees to heal.

However, it’s a strong sign at least Bakhtiari and possibly Lazard could be unavailable Sunday. Bakhtiari practiced in team reps all week before being shut down Friday. He rode a stationary bike on the sideline as the team stretched. Lazard has not practiced in over a week since a teammate stepped on him during practice, injuring his ankle.

It’s harder to predict the status for Jenkins and Tonyan. Both have done team reps throughout this week without a setback. Both also indicated this week their availability for Sunday’s opener is not certain. Along with his knee, Jenkins is also dealing with a pectoral injury. It’s unclear which is more problematic for the opener.

Kicker Mason Crosby practiced Friday, continuing his progression from a knee injury that forced him to miss most of camp. it appears Crosby will be available Sunday, but the Packers have Ramiz Ahmed on their practice squad if necessary. Ahmed can be elevated from the practice squad for game day.