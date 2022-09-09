Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 1 predictions

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.

SUNDAY

GREEN BAY AT MINNESOTA

Line: Packers by 1½.

Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Vikings.

NEW ORLEANS AT ATLANTA

Line: Saints by 4½.

Straight up – Saints. Against the spread – Saints.

SAN FRANCISCO AT CHICAGO

Line: 49ers by 6½.

Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.

PITTSBURGH AT CINCINNATI

Line: Bengals by 6½.

Straight up – Bengals. Against the spread – Steelers.

PHILADELPHIA AT DETROIT

Line: Eagles by 3½.

Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Lions.

NEW ENGLAND AT MIAMI

Line: Dolphins by 3½.

Straight up – Dolphins. Against the spread – Patriots.

BALTIMORE AT N.Y. JETS

Line: Ravens by 7½.

Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Ravens.

JACKSONVILLE AT WASHINGTON

Line: Commanders by 2½.

Straight up – Jaguars. Against the spread – Jaguars.

CLEVELAND AT CAROLINA

Line: Panthers by ½.

Straight up – Panthers. Against the spread – Panthers.

INDIANAPOLIS AT HOUSTON

Line: Colts by 7½.

Straight up – Colts. Against the spread – Texans.

N.Y. GIANTS AT TENNESSEE

Line: Titans by 5½.

Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Giants

KANSAS CITY AT ARIZONA

Line: Chiefs by 5½.

Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Chiefs.

LAS VEGAS AT L.A. CHARGERS

Line: Chargers by 3½.

Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Raiders.

TAMPA BAY AT DALLAS

Line: Buccaneers by 2½.

Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Cowboys.

MONDAY

DENVER AT SEATTLE

Line: Broncos by 6½.

Straight up – Broncos. Against the spread – Broncos.