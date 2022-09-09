Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 1 predictions
SUNDAY
GREEN BAY AT MINNESOTA
Line: Packers by 1½.
Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Vikings.
NEW ORLEANS AT ATLANTA
Line: Saints by 4½.
Straight up – Saints. Against the spread – Saints.
SAN FRANCISCO AT CHICAGO
Line: 49ers by 6½.
Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.
PITTSBURGH AT CINCINNATI
Line: Bengals by 6½.
Straight up – Bengals. Against the spread – Steelers.
PHILADELPHIA AT DETROIT
Line: Eagles by 3½.
Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Lions.
NEW ENGLAND AT MIAMI
Line: Dolphins by 3½.
Straight up – Dolphins. Against the spread – Patriots.
BALTIMORE AT N.Y. JETS
Line: Ravens by 7½.
Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Ravens.
JACKSONVILLE AT WASHINGTON
Line: Commanders by 2½.
Straight up – Jaguars. Against the spread – Jaguars.
CLEVELAND AT CAROLINA
Line: Panthers by ½.
Straight up – Panthers. Against the spread – Panthers.
INDIANAPOLIS AT HOUSTON
Line: Colts by 7½.
Straight up – Colts. Against the spread – Texans.
N.Y. GIANTS AT TENNESSEE
Line: Titans by 5½.
Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Giants
KANSAS CITY AT ARIZONA
Line: Chiefs by 5½.
Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Chiefs.
LAS VEGAS AT L.A. CHARGERS
Line: Chargers by 3½.
Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Raiders.
TAMPA BAY AT DALLAS
Line: Buccaneers by 2½.
Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Cowboys.
MONDAY
DENVER AT SEATTLE
Line: Broncos by 6½.
Straight up – Broncos. Against the spread – Broncos.