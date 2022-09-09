PACKERS

Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 1 predictions

Tom Silverstein
Packers News
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.

SUNDAY  

GREEN BAY AT MINNESOTA

Line: Packers by 1½.

Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Vikings.

Tom Silverstein

NEW ORLEANS AT ATLANTA

Line: Saints by 4½.

Straight up – Saints. Against the spread – Saints.

SAN FRANCISCO AT CHICAGO

Line: 49ers by 6½.

Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.

PITTSBURGH AT CINCINNATI

Line: Bengals by 6½.

Straight up – Bengals. Against the spread – Steelers.

PHILADELPHIA AT DETROIT

Line: Eagles by 3½.

Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Lions.

NEW ENGLAND AT MIAMI

Line: Dolphins by 3½.

Straight up – Dolphins. Against the spread – Patriots.

BALTIMORE AT N.Y. JETS

Line: Ravens by 7½.

Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Ravens.

JACKSONVILLE AT WASHINGTON

Line: Commanders by 2½.

Straight up – Jaguars. Against the spread – Jaguars.

CLEVELAND AT  CAROLINA

Line: Panthers by ½.

Straight up – Panthers. Against the spread – Panthers.

INDIANAPOLIS AT HOUSTON

Line: Colts by 7½.

Straight up – Colts. Against the spread – Texans.

N.Y. GIANTS AT TENNESSEE

Line: Titans by 5½.

Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Giants

KANSAS CITY AT ARIZONA

Line: Chiefs by 5½.

Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Chiefs.

LAS VEGAS AT L.A. CHARGERS

Line: Chargers by 3½.

Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Raiders.

TAMPA BAY AT DALLAS

Line: Buccaneers by 2½.

Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Cowboys.

MONDAY  

DENVER AT SEATTLE

Line: Broncos by 6½.

Straight up – Broncos. Against the spread – Broncos.

