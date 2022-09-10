Packers players vote in six team captains, and Aaron Jones is thrilled to be one of them

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers elected six captains ahead of their 2022 season, with a slew of veterans leading the way.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, running back Aaron Jones, tight end Marcedes Lewis, nose tackle Kenny Clark, inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and safety Adrian Amos will represent the Packers as captains.

That sort of historical significance was humbling for Jones, a former fifth-round pick who worked his way into becoming one of the best running backs in the league.

“I've thought of a lot of things but never thought of that," he said. "So definitely, like I said, it’s a blessing. I'm honored to be a captain of the Green Bay Packers and represent greatness. I think it leaves a lasting legacy. Shows that I'm doing the right thing and I am a leader and I can lead so just the first step in continuing in this legacy.”

Coach Matt LaFleur revealed the captains to the team after Thursday’s practice. It’s the 12th time Rodgers has been voted captain. This is the second straight season in Green Bay that Lewis has been voted captain (he was a five-time captain with Jacksonville) and the second straight year for Amos and Clark.

For Clark, the title is still one of the greatest honors.

“It's awesome," he said, "anytime your teammates vote you as something honorary like that. I'm extremely thankful, extremely grateful for it. I come in, I work hard, I do what I'm supposed to do. I try to lead the guys to the best of my ability and for them above me to vote me as a captain means a lot.”

In total, 21 players received votes, with a dozen in a close race. Eventually, the Packers had to establish a cut-off. Cornerback Jaire Alexander and kicker Mason Crosby both served as captains last season but weren’t elected this season. Alexander admitted on Friday that he took it personally, but would work to prove his worth to the team.

Alexander played in only five games last season (four regular season and one postseason) while dealing with a shoulder injury. Crosby missed most of the offseason while recovering from a knee scope. Being off the field can make a difference in who players look to, LaFleur said.

“I do think that some of it," he said, "it can be a by product of some of the circumstances that were dealt with certain guys maybe not being available or around the team as much as they normally would have been."

However, with so many receiving votes, LaFleur and those who were named captains feel confident there’s a system in place to create a roster of leaders, moving the team in the same direction. It allows support for the six captains, who might lead in different ways.

“We've seen that the past couple of years here,” Jones said, “where guys who've been nominated captain, guys who weren't captains, will step up and kind of fill in that role as well, because of their veteran leadership and things like that.”