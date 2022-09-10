Packers elevate Winfree and Abernathy to active roster for Vikings game

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have elevated two players off the practice squad, the club announced Saturday. Receiver Juwann Winfree and safety Micah Abernathy will be on the active roster for Sunday's season opener versus the Minnesota Vikings.

Clubs are allowed to elevate two players off of the practice squad to the active gameday roster, bringing players up on Saturday. They will revert to the practice squad following the game. A player can be elevated three times during a season, after which he must be named to the 53-man roster if elevated again.

Winfree was on the bubble for the initial 53-man roster following training camp, before being released. The third-year player spent time during the past two season's with the Packers and was elevated three times off the practice squad for games during the 2021 season, before being signed to the active roster in December. He remained on the active roster the rest of the season, finishing with eight receptions for 58 yards.

Winfree was elevated after the Packers receiving corps took a shot this week. Starter Allen Lazard is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings. He was stepped on by a defensive lineman in practice last week and is still rehabbing the resulting ankle injury.

Winfree seemed to indicate the possibility he'd play this weekend. The receiver tweeted "Week 1" with a smiling devil emoji.

Abernathy joined the Packers midway through training camp and impressed in two preseason games. The former USFL player made the initial 53-man roster, but was waived the following day when the club signed safety Rudy Ford, a special teams ace. General manger Brian Gutekunst expressed interest in keeping Abernathy in Green Bay.

Abernathy will look to supplement a thin safety unit, especially as starter Darnell Savage works back from a hamstring injury suffered in early August.

The Packers kick-off versus the Vikings at 3:25 CDT on Sunday.