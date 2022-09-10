Aaron Rodgers arrives in Minnesota with a new haircut ahead of the Packers' Week 1 game vs. the Vikings
Mike Hart
Packers News
OK, we can all sleep easier.
Aaron Rodgers got a haircut.
Huh?
The Nicolas Cage look is gone.
A clean-cut Rodgers got off the plane in Minneapolis Saturday.
His long locks will live in infamy.
He put them on the line in a golf bet with Charles Barkley.
Now his barber has taken a little off the top.
His ears are lowered.
That should hold him for a couple of years.
Rodgers and the Packers open the 2022 season against the Vikings at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
