Aaron Rodgers arrives in Minnesota with a new haircut ahead of the Packers' Week 1 game vs. the Vikings

OK, we can all sleep easier.

Aaron Rodgers got a haircut.

Huh?

The Nicolas Cage look is gone.

The John Wick look is gone.

A clean-cut Rodgers got off the plane in Minneapolis Saturday.

His long locks will live in infamy.

He put them on the line in a golf bet with Charles Barkley.

Now his barber has taken a little off the top.

His ears are lowered.

That should hold him for a couple of years.

Rodgers and the Packers open the 2022 season against the Vikings at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

