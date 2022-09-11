Four Packers leave Sunday's game with injuries, including linebacker Krys Barnes, who was carted off

The Green Bay Packers had four players leave Sunday’s game with injuries, none of whom returned. In the 23-7 season opening defeat, the Packers lost inside linebackers Krys Barnes and Quay Walker, cornerback Keisan Nixon, and guard Jon Runyan Jr. to various injuries.

Barnes entered the game in the fourth quarter following the injury to Walker. Five plays later, on the same drive, Barnes went down after getting caught in a gang tackle on Alexander Mattison in the red zone. A cart was eventually brought out for Barnes and trainers placed an air cast on his lower leg.

Walker started at inside linebacker alongside De’Vondre Campbell. He had eight tackles in his debut before leaving the game on the first defensive drive of the fourth quarter. He exited with a shoulder injury.

On the previous defensive drive, Nixon was injured. The defensive back made a huge stop on third down, leveling wide receiver K.J. Osborn, but it came at a cost. Nixon immediately clutched his shoulder. He was escorted to the sideline where trainers tended to him before he was deemed questionable to return.

Jon Runyan evaluated for concussion

Starting left guard Runyan was the first Packers player to suffer an injury. After the first drive of the second half, Runyan was evaluated for a concussion and was ruled out shortly thereafter. Rookie Zac Tom played in his place.

More:Green Bay Packers appeared to have no plan to stop Minnesota's explosive receiver Justin Jefferson

More:Former Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith has the game he envisioned in Minnesota's win over Green Bay

Coach Matt LaFleur did not provide any injury updates on the four players following Sunday’s game. He is due to meet with local media on Monday afternoon.